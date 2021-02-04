THE chair of the Gwalwa Daraniki Association (GDA) - which administers Kulaluk and Minmarama Park communities - has reaffirmed their support for a proposed Darwin Dan Murphy's outlet.

GDA chairman Helen Secretary said Dan Murphy's had been consulting with them for three years and residents in Kulaluk and Minmarama supported the project.

"I feel that the people from the rest of Australia that's objecting to this have no right to speak for us," she said.

"These are our lands. Darwin is Larrakia land, and we are the Traditional Owners of this land.

"We have our own voice in regards to how our future goes in our community for our people and what concerns we have.

Gwalwa Daraniki Association chairwoman Helen Secretary. Picture: Che Chorley

"The members of the association consulted with the residents, and then we asked them to sign a petition to say if they objected or not, but they supported it."

Ms Secretary also claimed representatives from Danila Dilba - which have been vocal opponents of the Dan Murphy's store - have not come out to talk to them about their concerns on the issue.

The NT News understands Danila Dilba chief executive Olga Havnen indicated last September that they would not oppose the Dan Murphy's store if its was moved to the revisited site on McMillans Rd opposite Sabine Rd.

However the group went on to change its position later in the year and stated publicly that it was also against the new site.

Danila Dilba has been contacted for comment.

Originally published as 'We have our own voice': Indigenous group affirms support for Dan Murphy's