'We made a lot of errors': Seagulls lose to Wynnum-Manly

Wynnum-Manly Seagulls player Jayden Berrell with the ball in his side's win over Tweed. SMP Images

TWEED Seagulls have dropped to seventh on the Intrust Super Cup ladder after being outplayed by Wynnum-Manly on Sunday.

Tweed struggled to maintain possession, and costly errors allowed Wynnum-Manly to skip away with an early lead and not be pegged back.

The 32-6 loss means the Tweed side have three wins from their first five matches.

Coach Ben Woolf said he was disappointed with the result, believing there were multiple issues with the performance.

"We just turned up a bit flat on Sunday and we weren't good across the board,” Woolf said.

"We made a lot of errors and they we were not able to defend those errors. We let them get out of their end a little easier.”

Woolf said his team had plenty to work on at training this week, before they head to Mackay for their round-six clash with the Cutters.

"We need to focus on improving on the areas we weren't good enough,” he said.

"We need to be more secure with our ball control and have a change in mindset and with that, hopefully the results should come.”