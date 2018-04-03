We remember the six lives lost in the Tweed flood

RIP: Stephanie King and her children Ella-Jane, 11, and Jacob, 7, died after their van plunged into the Tweed River in the days after the flood. Their funeral was held on April 12, 2017.

THE Tweed was plunged into mourning in the hours and days after ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie dumped its deluge on the valley, with six people losing their lives.

The body of 35-year-old woman Gitana Schiphoni was found on a flooded property at Upper Burringbar, early on Friday, March 31. She is believed to have drowned after she was washed away while trying to cross a flooded culvert.

Gitana Schiphoni died at a property at Upper Burringbar.

Two people died at South Murwillumbah - one of the hardest hit areas in the Tweed.

The children of Matthew Roser, 46, watched as he died of a heart attack, while trying to protect them as rising flood waters began inundating their home.

Matthew Roser died in his Murwillumbah home.

And at nearby Greenhills Caravan Park, the body of long-time resident Marc Austin, 47, was found in his van after he failed to evacuate the park following warnings. More than a dozen park residents were dramatically rescued by boat in the early hours of March 31, by three men who rushed to help after hearing calls for help in the night.

Then, three days later, just as the Tweed was beginning to mop up, tragedy struck again when a van plunged into the river at North Tumbulgum, killing mother of three Stephanie King, 43, and her two children Ella-Jane, 11, and Jacob, 7.

Middle sibling Chloe-May, 8, managed to escape and raise the alarm at a nearby property.

