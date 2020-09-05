‘We trusted them’: Corgi allegedly stolen by pet-sitters

AN ELDERLY couple have been accused of dognapping a beloved pet corgi according to the dog's distraught Gold Coast family.

Labrador mother Carmen Pham said her dog Haku has been missing since March after they agreed to leave her with older family friends for a few weeks while they were overseas.

"In March we decided to go to Vietnam to visit my parents so they could meet my daughter before all the lockdowns came into place," Mrs Pham said.

"We left Haku with this couple we were close to, because they said they would look after her."

Missing Haku the corgi with owner Carmen Pham

After returning from the holiday without a hitch, the dog-sitters then asked Mrs Pham if they could keep the 4 year old purebred Haku for another week or so, because they were lonely during the lock down.

"I love Haku but I was also happy to let them keep her company for a little while longer, because we were in lockdown at the time. They were an old couple, I thought I would be kind."

However the pattern continued into July as the couple allegedly begged to keep the dog for 'one more week' every time Mrs Pham asked for her back.

"It broke my heart, we have had Haku since she was a puppy, she is a big part of our family," she said.

The Pham family with their beloved and now missing corgi Haku.

"My daughter says 'Haku' every time she sees a dog, she doesn't understand why Haku isn't here any more.

"I didn't want to get police involved because they were an older couple, I felt bad for them."

Carmen Pham said her daughter regularly cries over her missing dog Haku.

In July however Mrs Pham was then told the couple had broken up, and the husband had taken Haku to live with his new girlfriend.

"I couldn't believe it, they trusted them with our dog and they refused to give her back."

Mrs Pham has since contacted police and filed report but the situation has not progressed.

"I have seen the girlfriend post about Haku as if she is her own," Mrs Pham said.

Missing dog Haku, the beloved pet corgi.

"Police have told us they can't get into the house but have spoken to him about it. I am just desperate and want Haku home."

The family say had even offered to buy the man another dog, in return for Haku.

"He says he just wants Haku," Mrs Pham said.

"They are trying whatever they can to keep her, but she is my dog, we raised her as a baby. It wasn't supposed to happen, we trusted them."

"They keep telling us just one more day, and then never give her back when they say they will.

"I just feel helpless, I need the police to get her back."

Queensland Police told the Bulletin that the matter was still ongoing, and the corgi is still missing.

Originally published as 'We trusted them': Corgi allegedly stolen by pet-sitters