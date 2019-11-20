We will all be getting water restrictions for Christmas: Council

The water level at the Tyalgum Weir has dropped resulting in level four water restrictions.

A SIX week wait for carted water to be delivered to Tweed properties could be alleviated through private carriers.



Tweed Shire Council encouraged residents who are waiting for carted water from the council to consider shopping around at local businesses.

Six private carriers have been listed by the council as possible options for residents to get needed water to their properties quicker.

“We have also looked at our water extraction points are found they are not being used around the clock so there is also spare capacity for licensed water carting trucks to fill without queuing,” Manager Water and Wastewater Anthony Burnham said.

“We will continue to monitor the situation as the drought bites harder.”

Residents receiving water from water carters are reminded that they need to comply with any water restrictions as they are effectively using the town supply.

“Tyalgum residents receiving water from water carters must comply with Level 4 restrictions, which essentially mean no outdoor use of water,” Mr Burnham said.

“We need everyone to pull together to save water and delay restrictions for as long as possible.

“Current consumption figures indicate we will all be getting water restrictions for Christmas this year.”

Recommended water carriers:

— C & P Reeve Road Works

Contact (02) 6672 4003 or 0408 458 860 or email clreeve1964@gmail.com

— Jaiden Tanner Water Supplies

Contact 0429 408 108 or email jaidentanner13@gmail.com

— J & L Wise Water Carrying

Contact (02) 6677 9469 or 0407 455 741

— Gary Arnold Water Supplies

Contact (02) 6679 5512 or 0402 713 474 or email garyarnold10@bigpond.com

— Glass-A-Water

Contact (02) 6672 6654 or email glassawater@bigpond.com

— Tweed Valley Water Supplies

Contact (02) 6679 3245 or email tweedvalleywater@gmail.com