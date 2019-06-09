Menu
Generic image of an Australian outlaw bikie gang member.
Crime

Weapons allegedly found with accused bikie

by Amanda Robbemond
9th Jun 2019 6:20 PM
Police have raided a home south of Tweed Heads, allegedly uncovering a range of weapons belonging to an accused bikie member.

On June 4 a firearms prohibition order search was conducted at a home in Duranbah.

The bikie is allegedly a Lone Wolf member. (AAP Image/NSW Police)
A 42-year-old man believed to be a Lone Wolf member was charged with 23 offences after police allegedly found knuckle dusters, a trench knife, laser pointers (contrary to the Weapons Prohibition Act) and three electronic skateboards which are suspected of being stolen.

A 43-year-old man was charged with break and enter offences. He will appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on June 28.

bikies tweed court tweed crime

