Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It is alleged officers found six gel blaster firearms, marijuana and the drug ice. Photo: File.
It is alleged officers found six gel blaster firearms, marijuana and the drug ice. Photo: File.
Crime

Weapons, drugs allegedly found during search

Jodie Callcott
16th Jun 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIREARMS and drugs were allegedly found during a search of a Tweed Heads home according to police.

Officers from the Tweed Byron Crime Team and the Region Enforcement Squad executed a search warrant at a Margaret St, Tweed Heads address last Friday.

It is alleged officers found six gel blaster firearms, marijuana and the drug ice.

<< 'F**k, I've killed him': Murder accused applies for bail >>

A 28-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested and charged with possess prohibited firearm, possess unregistered firearms, possess prohibited pistol and possess prohibited drug.

Both were refused bail and will face Tweed Heads Local Court on July 20.

More Stories

ice marijuana police search twdcrime twdnews twdpolice tweed heads weapons
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police hunting woman accused of assaulting security guard

        Police hunting woman accused of assaulting security guard

        Crime Police are on the hunt for a woman who allegedly spat on a security guard after being evicted from a Tweed hotel

        Your guide to SCU's new falls prevention study

        premium_icon Your guide to SCU's new falls prevention study

        News A falls prevention research project is being conducted by SCU

        New device's data reveals our waterways rubbish breakdown

        premium_icon New device's data reveals our waterways rubbish breakdown

        News Do you know the most found piece of rubbish was in Tweed’s seabin?

        Casuarina town plan beachside facilities stoush

        premium_icon Casuarina town plan beachside facilities stoush

        News A residents’ group is lobbying for beach public toilets in the plan