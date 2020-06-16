Weapons, drugs allegedly found during search

It is alleged officers found six gel blaster firearms, marijuana and the drug ice. Photo: File.

It is alleged officers found six gel blaster firearms, marijuana and the drug ice. Photo: File.

FIREARMS and drugs were allegedly found during a search of a Tweed Heads home according to police.

Officers from the Tweed Byron Crime Team and the Region Enforcement Squad executed a search warrant at a Margaret St, Tweed Heads address last Friday.

It is alleged officers found six gel blaster firearms, marijuana and the drug ice.

<< 'F**k, I've killed him': Murder accused applies for bail >>

A 28-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested and charged with possess prohibited firearm, possess unregistered firearms, possess prohibited pistol and possess prohibited drug.

Both were refused bail and will face Tweed Heads Local Court on July 20.