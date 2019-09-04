WARNING: Conditions ripe for 'destructive' bushfires

FIRE DANGER: The Rural Fire Service warns that high temperatures, low humidity and strong winds are the perfect recipe recipe for fire danger.

A SENIOR firefighter has warned "a perfect recipe of high temperatures, low humidity and strong winds" will keep the region in a state of high fire danger this week.

After bushfires on the Northern Rivers devastated hundreds of hectares last month, NSW Rural Fire Service Superintendent Boyd Townsend said residents across the region should prepare themselves as temperatures in the high 30s are predicted for the end of the week.

"Temperatures will continue to rise with 34 predicted for Thursday and 35 for Friday and the humidity is very low so combined with strong winds it will elevate the fire danger," he said.

"All these factors are a recipe to allow fires to be big and destructive."

NSW RFS Northern Rivers Zone said the fire danger rating for the Northern Rivers for Wednesday is "very high".

This means all fire permits have been suspended, with some industry exemptions under strict conditions.

People should also take precautions with outdoor activities during the hottest parts over the next three days and where possible do not use machinery, and operate vehicles in dry grass to minimise the potential for fires to start.

Supt Townsend said after a challenging August, all fires still burning in the region were now contained.

However, he said everyone should be prepared for a long hot spring and warned that "it's looking bleak with no rainfall in sight".

"But at the end of the day there's also a risk anything burning in the landscape can arc up in these conditions can cause problems, so it is important landowners realise they can't just burn off large tracts of timber," he said.

"We are still issuing agricultural fire permits to burn off things which can be completed in 24 hours such as sugar-cane and grass."

While the majority of landowners are very reasonable, Supt. Townsend said some of their staff and volunteers have been verbally abused for simply doing their jobs.

"In a few cases people want to do large timber burn-offs with no consideration for neighbours and no plans for consignment lines; it's unfortunate some people think like this," he said.

"We get a lot of phone calls from people wanting a permit and when we explain the reasons why we need to refuse, most people are understanding.

Supt Townsend said the RFS will investigate any unauthorised fires and anyone doing the wrong thing can expect to face some tough questions.

"There are significant penalises for lighting fires deliberately without a fire permit," he said.

"Any fires with an undetermined cause will be investigated."

While the region experiences what Supt Townsend said is one of the worst droughts on record, he said the RFS appreciates the community working together to keep everyone safe.

More information: https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au