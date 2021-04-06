Menu
Northern Rivers Community Gallery will be hosting an interactive gallery.
Whats On

Weave your way into this citizen science project

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
6th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Families and visitors of the Ballina Shire have been invited to be a part of a Citizen Science workshop series and try their hand at weaving.

In a special family focused school holiday program, local weavers Tania Marlowe and Deb Cole from Jugan Dandii will teach hand weaving techniques and riverside Nyangbal yarns.

Participants will learn about introduced and natural fibres of the local area and how they can be prepared and used to make a small sample fish trap.

Tania and Deb will demonstrate and use a variety of local endemic and native fibres, with some introduced fibres, to adapt to a contemporary version of a fish trap or small sample fish trap woven form.

This technique may lend itself to exploration of other basketry forms including food gathering bags.

This riverside workshop is a unique opportunity for community of all ages to connect to country with Aunty Tania and her riverside yarns, sharing local Nyangbal Culture of the Ballina Shire.

This interactive workshop series offers community the opportunity to explore different ways of sensing and knowing the Richmond River.

This program is presented in conjunction with the “Speaking with the River” exhibition currently showing at Northern Rivers Community Gallery (NRCG) in Ballina.

Workshop

When: Thursday, April 15 10.30am – 1pm

Where: Missingham Park, Ballina – near the skate park.

Bookings: https://www.trybooking.com/BQDDR

