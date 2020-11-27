Menu
Tweed Coast Wedding Trail is back this summer in 2021 hot on the heels of a successful event this year. Photo: Figtree Wedding Photography
News

Wedding expo features seven locations, 100 suppliers

Jessica Lamb
26th Nov 2020 11:00 PM
FOR the fourth year running, the Tweed’s biggest wedding expo is back after a crippling year for the local wedding industry.

The Tweed Wedding Trail will put a smile back on the lips of couples who had to cancel or postpone their nuptial bliss during the COVID-19 pandemics.

Tweed Coast Weddings will host the event to showcase the region including seven hinterland and coastal venues.

Tweed Coast Wedding Trail is back this summer in 2021 hot on the heels of a successful event this year. Photo: Tennille Fink
Three new wedding venues have joined the Trail for the first time plus more than 100 North Coast wedding suppliers from stylists, florists, photographers and mobile dessert vans will throughout the venues.

The free event gives couples, friends and families the chance to tour around the venues and meet and greet with suppliers at their own pace.

Founder of Tweed Coast Weddings and sister business Tweed Coast Guide Kristy Mason said the event would support businesses after such a tough year.

“It’s also a great opportunity to expose hundreds of Queensland couples to our beautiful region, which is a great bonus and boost for local Tweed businesses,” she said.

FAST FACTS:

Time: 11am-4pm, NSW time

Date: January 17, 2021

Cost: Free

Register: tcweddings.com.au/tweed-wedding-trail

