Wedding ideas found on Tweed trail

TOP SPOT: Wedding and events venue Ancora, will host the wedding trail. Pictured is Kristal Smith, Mimi Hutchinson, Shane Vincent, Emily Ochs, Shona Fuller, Sarah-Mae Amey, Shelley Micke, Debbie Sandor and James Mason. Scott Davis

IT'S the most important day of many couple's lives but planning the perfect wedding can be a stressful time for any bride and groom-to-be.

Tweed Coast Weddings is taking the stress out of finding the the ideal location, photographer, florist, stylist or caterer by bringing the very best of the region's wedding vendors, suppliers and venues together for the the inaugural Tweed Wedding Trail.

Tweed Coast Weddings brand manager James Mason said the wedding trail would be a chance for couples to determine exactly they want for their big day while highlighting the best of the Tweed.

"It's a real opportunity for the Tweed region to showcase how far we've come in the wedding scene and also what we've got to offer here in the wedding scene," Mr Mason said.

Almost 300 couples have registered for the day and more are welcome.

"They can start where ever they like and use (the map) as an opportunity to make short lists to go see only a handful of the venues if they chose," he said.

"Even if you've already booked a wedding, it's an opportunity to see some of the suppliers that may then work within the region."

Ancora wedding manager Debbie Sandor said the trail was a chance for couples to see what each venue could look like on their big day, especially as the Tweed's newest wedding location hasn't officially opened.

"When they come in here it'll be a styled (set up) and it'll be far easier for them to imagine their wedding here," she said.

Babalou's events coordinator Mimi Hutchinson said the trail is an excellent way for brides to meet with suppliers in one spot.

"The benefit to us to be a part of the trail is to not only showcase how beautiful the venue is but to give an opportunity for our brides... to meet some of these suppliers who we've worked with for a long time," she said.

"Once you have everyone in the venue, you can see what we can put together."

Wedding and events venue Ancora, will play host for the wedding trail. Pictured is Sarah-Mae Amey, Debbie Sandor, Shona Fuller and Shane Vincent. Scott Davis

The Tweed Wedding Trail will feature a number of different venues, suppliers and vendors including:

Ancora, Tweed Heads

Babalou, Kingscliff

Mavis' Kitchen, Uki

Summergrove Estate, Carool

Ivy Road Photography

Tweed Endeavour Cruises

Florals and Co

Visit www.casuarina weddings.com.au/tweed weddingtrail for more information and to register.