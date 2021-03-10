Menu
Wedding venues wanted for list of best sites in Northern NSW

Javier Encalada
10th Mar 2021 9:00 AM

WE are looking at supporting the wedding industry in Northern NSW, so we are putting together a list of the best wedding venues in the area.

It’s free to include your venue in the list.

If you are anywhere between Tenterfield to Cape Byron and from Tweed to Tabbimoble, get in contact.

There is no hidden costs to you.

All we ask is:

– Share an image or two of your venue with us. At least 1Mb and add the photographer’s credit if possible.

– Give us basic details of the venue: How many people can you accommodate? Do you offer tables and flowers, catering and / or other services? Where is it located?

Can you offer a beach, on the green, in a church or rural hall experience? (Maximum 100 words). What are your contact details and link to your website or social media?

– Send the information back by noon Monday, March 15, to javier.encalada@news.com.au.

The list will be published later next week.

If you have any questions, call us on 02 66 200 591.

Lismore Northern Star

