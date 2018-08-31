Weekend hack: Four things to do in the Tweed

1. Father's Day

TWEED families wanting to spoil their dad this Father's Day are certainly not lacking choices. After the obligatory brekkie in bed, you could do a lot worse than trekking down to Hastings Point for some prime whale watching, or catching up for a walk on one of Tweed's glorious beaches, or ordering him a coffee on the beautiful balcony of the Tweed Regional Gallery.

2. Gold Coast Show

THERE were years of setbacks, but the Gold Coast Show is now back at its peak. The show, which is taking place at the Broadwater Parklands and Owen Park, Southport, this weekend, is celebrating its 112th year. Completely free to attend, the show will come alive with all the traditional favourites, including woodchopping competitions and camel rides on the beach.

3. Artist talks

THE stunning Tweed Regional Gallery in Murwillumbah will host talks by three indigenous artists this Sunday in a free event. Multimedia artist Judy Watson, along with regional artists Digby Moran and Michael Philp, will be discussing their artworks currently on exhibition at the gallery. The regional gallery is open on Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 5pm.

4. Finals frenzy

TWEED Coast Raiders rugby league club is bracing to host arguably the biggest day of local footy ever in the Tweed. Les Burger Field, Cabarita, is the place to be this Sunday for NRRRL preliminary final weekend as all three Tweed teams take the field, including two local derbies. The ladies kick-off at 10.30am, the under-18s at 11.45am, the reserve grade at 1.10pm and first grade at 2.45pm.