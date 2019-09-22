Menu
Crime

Weekend thefts across the Tweed

Michael Doyle
22nd Sep 2019 1:53 PM
POLICE are investigating a pair of thefts from vehicles in the Tweed over the weekend.

The search is on for persons who police believe have stolen a longboard from the roof-rack of a Mitsubishi Triton in Casuarina.

The alleged theft happened between 4pm on Friday to 9.30am on Saturday, from an underground carpark on Dianella Dr.

Another alleged robbery from a vehicle happened at a similar time at Chinderah.

Police are investigating reports persons gained entry to a caravan which was situated at a Caravan Park at Chinderah Bay Drive, Chinderah, between 11.30pm Friday to 9am on Saturday.

It is alleged a number of items were stolen from the caravan including a refrigerator.

These incidents follow another reports a white 2005 Ford Econovan registration number CF56NQ was stolen from Lochlomond Dr, Banora Point.

The alleged theft happened between 7:30pm last Thursday and 6:20am on Friday according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact your nearest police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

