Surfers are being warned of large and powerful surf this weekend, as rain is forecast for the start of winter.
Aisling Brennan
Weather

WEEKEND WEATHER: Tweed set for wet start to winter

Michael Doyle
by
31st May 2019 9:26 AM

THE TWEED could have a wet start to the winter with showers forecast across the region this weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast possible showers for regions around Tweed Heads and Murwillumbah on Saturday afternoon, with a high chance of rain on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for the Bureau told the Tweed Daily News there was a high chance of showers for Tweed Heads on Sunday, with a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Murwillumbah is forecast for rain on Sunday as well, with a chance of a thunderstorm.

For those prepared to brave the cold and head out into the surf there is a "large and powerful surf warning” across the Far North Coast.

Temperatures will hover around 22 degrees both days, with night time temperatures to drop into the single digits.

Tweed Daily News

