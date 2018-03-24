Weekly bowls results

South Tweed Sharks

Premier League Queensland Bowls

Premier 7's Quarter Finals:

Division 3 South Tweed Sharks lost to Manly 2 rinks to 1

G. Harrison 18 lost to R. Bell 31

J. Chapman, D. Maxwell 28 d. R. Dillworth, P. Scott 15

N. Pritchard, D. Knox, P. West, W. Earea 15 lost to E. Kempnich, B. Ragonesi, M. Dillon, J. Curr

PLQ Finals:

Premiers - Helensvale Hawks 62 d. Kawana Thunder 55

Premiers A's - Broadbeach Bulls 84 d. Enoggera Eagles 69

All Premier 7's results go to: www.p7's-qld.com

Bowls Results

Wednesday, March 14 to Tuesday, March 20:

Wednesday Morning Open Pairs:

Winners: John Bain & Brendan Hoey

Runner Up: Martin Halsey & Lou Beckman

Wednesday Open Triples:

Winners: David Brooks, Trevor Payne, Al Heidi

Runners Up: Ray Cameron, Keith Ward

Saturday Open Bowls:

Winners: Anna Lovasi & John North

Runner Up: Dan Ware & Ray Riddle

Tuesday Ladies Bowls:

Winner: Pauline Howlett & Norma Munns

Runner Up: Dot McCray & Robyn Charles

Ladies Club Championship Triples Semi Final:

Meg Middlemiss, Lyn Kennedy, Pat Eakin def Linda Scott, Anna Lovasi-North , Cheryl Moran

Tweed Heads Men's and Ladies'

Monday, March 19

Summer Nines

Round 8: Tweed Heads Blue against Beenleigh won 62/51; Tweed Heads White against Mudgeeraba won 91/51; Tweed Heads Purple against McKenzie Park won 61/53.

Round 9: Tweed Heads Blue against Musgrave Hill won 79/38; Tweed Heads Purple against Canungra won 75/52; Tweed Heads White had bye.

2018 Championships

Men's Senior Singles Round 2: John Millington d. Bill Ornsby 25/17; Les Rootsey d. Col Acton 25/16; Norm Bradbrook d. Brian Lamb 25/19; John Ritchie d. Allan Nimo 25/22; Steve Ross d. Eddy Vuik 25/21; Bob Young d. John Bremner 25/17; Mark Lynn d. Jon Bosisto 25/24.

Ladies Open Singles Round 1: Chloe Stewart d. Bernice Bryant 25/9. Round 2: Wendy Wilson d. Ros Ash 25/9; Chloe Stewart d. Alison Ebsworth 25/24; Ann Marie Peart d. Hiro Emura 25/13; Estelle Bartrim d. Chris Hawkins 25/21; Barbara Mullens d. June Beverley 25/22; Joan Tennent d. Leigh Rayward 25/18.

Social:

Monday, March 12: PM Indoor Pairs:

Winners: Georgie Moor, Judy A'Hern 3 wins plus 15; r/up: Nigel Smith, John Bain 3 plus 8; 3rd Mario Matteucci, Jeff Walter 2.5 plus 14. Random winners: Simon Bass & Barbara Gates

Tuesday, March 13:

Green 1: Vern Eves, Bill Penney, Stan Loeber, John Asser; r/up: Lesley Harriss, Marjorie White, Anka Vermuelen, Shirley Taylor

Indoor Green: Norma Bell, Jan Daniels, Jim & Marjorie Croghan; r/up: Larraine Waye, Merv & Doreen Papas, Shirley Ganter

Wednesday, March 14:

Green 1: John Gunton, Max Jaffray; r/up: Ted Ryan, Lionel Viney

Green 2: Hayden Soulsby, Michael Nedjati; r/up: Graham Lahiff, Brian Neill

Green 3: Mike Alder, Max Reiter; r/up: Vern Eves, Ron Glass

Indoor Green: Jeff Walter, Gerry Mountain; r/up: Bill Coleman, Bill Clark, Daniel Walker

Thursday, March 15:

Green 1: Nanette Wise, Ena Haydon, Margaret Dare; r/up; Bernice Bryant, Wilemina Dadey, LesleyAnn French

Indoor Green: Pam Reedy, Bev Lawrence, Pauline Southern; r/up: Ruth Reiter, Judith Webster, Di Duncan

Friday, March 16:

Green 1: Brian Bitmead, Robert Carnes, Ron Parker; r/up: Brian Kent, John Jenkins, Terry Fuller

Green 2: Don Merrill, Phil West; r/up: John Moon, Frank McPhillips

Indoor Green: Rex Dell, Fred Fry, Russell Luland; r/up: Bill clark, John Golden, Gerry Mountain

Saturday, March 17;

Green 1: Ros & Greg Ash; r/up: Frank Birkin, Alf Colefax, Bill Clark

Green 2: Sally & Leigh Tynan; r/up: John Bremner, Mike Nash

Sunday, March 18:

Green 1: Bev White, Vern Eves, Ron Maltby; r/up: Irene Muldoon, Margaret Dare

Teed Valley Shield played at Tugun:

A div: Tugun 39 (6), Tweed Heads 36 (2); South Tweed 60 (8), Coolangatta 26 (0); Kingscliff 37 (8), Pottsville 30 (0). Shield Winners: South Tweed.

B div: Tweed Heads 39 (6), Tugun 38 (2); South Tweed 44 (8), Coolangatta 31 (0); Kingscliff 49 (8), Pottsville 25 (0). Shield Winners: South Tweed.

Kingscliff Beach Men's

Social bowls results:

Tuesday, March 13 Open Pairs sponsored by Kingscliff Meat Gallery:

Winners : J White and P Perkiss; Runners-up: F McNamara and G Cowie; Plate Winners: P Crompton and T Hills. Thursday 15th March Three Bowl Triples Winners:A Clarke, T Wonka and G Theobald ; J Mirls, C Abery, T Green and D MacDonald; Plate Winners: L McLean, J Barnes and M Scott; Saturday 17th March Three Bowl Triple Winners: K Schriek, B Tyrell and J Brinsmead ; Plate Winners: G Lonsdale, B Fitzgerald and R Lewis.

Tweed Byron District Women's

Pennant games, including catch up games, were all completed last week except for Grade 3.

Round 3: Byron Bay Vs. Condong has been shceduled for March 24. Grade 2 points after 4 rounds are: Cudgen Leagues 6.5; Cabarita 7.5; Kingscliff 6. Points to the end of Round 6 are: Grade 3 - Kingscliff 17; Brunswick Heads 11.5; Pottsville 10; Condong 8.5; Byron Bay 8. Grade 4 - Ocean Shores 26.5; Kingscliff 20; Pottsville 14; Cabarita 14; Condong 9; Cudgen Leagues 6.5.

Mullumbimby Ex-Services

Thursday, March 8: In the triples competition Michael Lardi, Kerry Roberts and Geoff Flick won the day with 2 wins +6; followed by Mal Flesser, Michael Burke and Terry Johnston, 1 win 1 loss +1; Mike Nicholls, Jean-Claude Canabou and Larry Henry, 1 win 1 loss +0; and Bob Rose, Ray Linabury and Lee Roberts 2 losses -7.

Friday, March 9:

The third round of the 2018 Coopers Brewing Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club, Autumn Corporate Bowls was played on Friday night.In Division 1, Dunno is leading on 56; followed by Brett Donnelly Plastering and Ken Ryan Plastering on 50; K.R.P 49; In Line Carpentry 48; Mr Plug 46.5; Can't Nail Us Down 41.5; Toads At Leisure 40; and Team Sassy 30.

Division A: Ocean Shore Skips are leading on 55.5; followed by The Hedgetrimmers 53; Unco-Operatives and 5 Blind Mice 49; Sack Bar and Grill 39; AvoGo 38; Stay True 35.5; and Team Cobbers 29.5.

Saturday, March 10

The first round of the 2018 Major Singles was played in ideal conditions on Saturday afternoon. Shane Knight was too strong for John Williams while Mark Holton accounted for Clint Marsh. Trent Foreman 31 won over Glen Abbot 14; Adam McKenzie 31 defeated Geoff Flick 19; Scott Hogan 31 beat Allan Bartlett 13; Ross Graham 31 saw off Michael Lardi 16; Jamie Ewin won over Sean Doherty 31 to 19; Mark Hogan 31 overcame Andrew Moroney 17; while Leigh Rickert defeated Michael Burke 31 to 23.

The second round will be played on Saturday.

Bowls Far North Coast Zone One

The 2018 "Compass Shield" and "Schipp Shield" tournaments between Northern Rivers East, Northern Rivers West, Clarence River and Tweed Byron Districts were conducted at East Lismore B.C. over the week end. Clarence River District scooped the pool in both events winning the Compass Shield, a competition for seniors only, with a score of 6 + 66, followed by Tweed Byron on 4 - 17, Northern Rivers East 2 + 31 and Northern Rivers 0 - 52. The sixteen players who have been picked to attend the final team selections of 13 members to be held at Cherry Street Ballina on Friday, March 23 to represent Zone One at the State Zone Seniors Championships in May are - Terry Lee (TBD), Glen Grady (NRE), John Wilson (NRE), John Turner (TBD), Mark Holden (NRW), Malcolm Storey (NRW), Ken Coyte (TBD), Joe Weismantle (NRW), Terry McFadden (NRW), Gary Simmons (NRE), Graeme Meany (CRD), Peter Forrester (CRD), Steve Massey (TBD), Greg Barrack (TBD), Peter Duncan (TBD), Ian Parker (CRD).

Friday, March 16

Runners Up: M. Sanders, H. Brash, M. Tate.

The Final of the Championship Fours for 2018 was decided on Tuesday, March 20. Congratulations to Mavis Plant, Margaret Sykes, Carol Croch and Esther Hasler who defeated Robin Boylan, Colleen Cooke Susan Sealby and Judy Williams.

Tuesday, March 20:

Winners: M. Plant, M. Sykes, C. Groch, E. Hasler.

Runners Up: M. Badger, V. King, C. Collings.