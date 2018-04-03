Weekly bowls results

South Tweed Sharks

March 21-27

Wednesday Morning Open Pairs WINNERS: Brian Lamb and Latif Abdul

Runners-up: John Bain and Brendan Hoey.

Saturday Open Bowls

Winners: Norm Pritchard

Runners-up: Meg Middlemiss and Tony Middlemiss.

Tuesday Ladies' Bowls

Winner: Marion Tapper, Dot McCray, Robyn Charles

Runners-up: Akiko Lynton, Betty Ahrens, Sandy Pearce.

Men's Club Championship Fours final

Neville Jenkins, Nigel Smith, Scott De Jongh, John Bain def Clint Bailey,

Brendan Wilson, Bill Cornehls, Jayden Cottell.

Tweed Heads Men and Ladies

Monday, March 26

SUMMER Nines: Tweed Heads Blue qualified for finals and played Mudgeeraba in the semi-finals where they won 68-55 but in the afternoon qualifying final lost to Musgrave Hill 56-65. Musgrave went on to win the 2018 Summer Nines competition.

2018 Championships

Men's senior singles quarter-final: Les Rootsey def John Millington 25-17; Norm Bradbrook def Peter Benson 25-7; Steve Ross def Bob Young 25-23; Mark Lynn def John Ritchie 25-11.

Ladies' open singles quarter-final: Chloe Stewart def Wendy Wilson 25-21; AnnMarie Peart def Sheryl Wall 25-9; Gail Crompton def Estelle Bartrim 25-16; Joan Tennent def Barbara Mullens 25-15.

Carnivals

The men's club will hold an Open Pairs Carnival on Monday, April 9 - three games over 13 ends with total prizemoney of $2000. Open draw from 8am (game one starts at 8.45am - no trial ends). Entries to games director at mensclub@thbc.com.au. Entry fee is $50 a team including lunch - entries close on Thursday, April 5.

Tweed Valley Shield: Final round 10 at Pottsville

A div: Tugun 39 (6) Tweed Heads 36 (2); South Tweed 60 (8), Coolangatta 26 (0); Kingscliff 37 (8) Pottsville 30 (0). Shield winners: South Tweed.

B div: Tweed Heads 39 (6), Tugun 38 (2); South Tweed 44 (8), Coolangatta 31 (0); Kingscliff 49 (8), Pottsville 25 (0). Shield winners: South Tweed.

Social:

Friday, March 16: Open Indoor Pairs Winners: Tony Walker, June Overlack 2.5 plus 12; runners-up: Gordon Wood, Pat Eaken 2.5 plus 8 on c/b; third: Mike Halliday, June Smith 2.5 plus 8.

Tuesday, March 20

Green one: Margaret and Peter Benson; runners-up: Graham Lahiff, Ted Hughes, Bob Maxwell

Indoor green: Lois Hodsdon, Connie Leggett, Ann Feast, Margaret Dare; runners-up: Ruth Reiter, Alice Plowright, Shirley Rushton, Les Morrison.

Wednesday, March 21: lowest margin

Green one: Jan Matchett, Jennifer Youl + 1; runners-up: Vern Eves, Stan Loeber, Keith Hitchcock + 3.

Green two: Margaret Benson, Julie Kent + 7 on c/b; runners-up: Mike Alder, Max Reiter + 7.

Green three: Robert Carnes, Ron Parker + 1; runners-up: Rod Booth, Ron Gurr + 2.

Indoor green: Don Shoobert, Graham Simpson + 9 on c/b; runners-up: Peter and Nathan Groenewege + 9.

Thurday, March 22:

Morning Indoor Singles

Winner: Peter Blain 3 wins plus 29; runner-up: Frances Hewitt 3 plus 14; third: Gordon Wood 2.5 plus 20. Random winner: Arthur Collins.

Ladies' PM social

Green one: Ruth Reiter, Chris Scott, Margaret Picking; runners-up: Joan Lyon, Adrianne Nash, Pauline Southern

Green two: Rhonda Chick, Norma Bell, Karen Figura; runners-up: Jenny Worrall, Merle Willis, Jan Daniels.

Friday, March 23:

Green one: John Jenkins, Brian Kent, Terry Fuller; runners-up: Don Merrill, Dan Hook, Phil West.

Indoor green: Ross Cali, Gerry Mountain, John Golden; runners-up: Sean Harty, Roger Bell, Allen Jackson.

PM Indoor Pairs

Winners: Bill Clark, Fran Martin; runners-up: Frances and Gary Hewitt; third: Frank McPhillips, David Scott.

Saturday, March 24

Indoor green: John McLeod, Margaret Dare; runners-up: Graham Higgins, Jeff Walter, Bill Clark.

Sunday, March 25

Green one: Merv and Doreen Papas, Ruth and Max Reiter; runners-up: Jude McCauley, Margaret Dare.

Kingscliff Beach Men

Social bowls:

Tuesday, March 20

OPEN pairs sponsored by Kingscliff Meat Gallery, winners : R Watson and J Brinsmead; runners-up: S Lowe and D Bennett; plate winners: S and WCancillier.

Thursday, March 22

Three-Bowl Triples winners: AThompson, R Reaburn and T Elton; BO'Kane, T Green and M Scott; plate winners: K Banks, P Crompton and THills.

Saturday March 24

Three-Bowl Triple winners: A Simpson, B Tyrrell and P Perkiss; P Gentle, GHinks and T Lee; plate winners: TLowe, B Dickson and P Murphy.

Kingscliff Beach Women

Wednesday, March 21:

Social bowls

S HINKS, G Brown def L Barker, AShipway; S Fowler, B Petri def MVaughan, N Sherlock; G Dean, AJohnson (lucky winners) def SBaker, M Atkinson; A Mullen, J Scher def G Phipps, M Lincoln (lucky losers).

Pennant results grade two

Kingscliff 0.5/Cudgen Leagues 4.5; Kingscliff 5/Cabarita 0. Congratulations to Kingscliff winners of grade two. Grade three: Kingscliff 1/Condong 4; grade four: Kingscliff 5/Cabarita 0; Kingscliff 0/Ocean Shores 5.

Tweed Byron District Women

ALL washed-out games have been caught up and with only two rounds left for grades three and four to be played points to date are as follows:

Grade two: Completed - Kingscliff 11.5; Cudgen Leagues 11; Cabarita Beach 7.5.

Grade three: Brunswick Heads 19.5; Kingscliff 18; Condong 16.5; Byron Bay 15; Pottsville 11. Grade 4 - Ocean Shores 36; Kingscliff 25; Pottsville 19; Cabarita Beach 19; Condong 14; Cudgen Leagues 7.

Tweed Byron District Men

TBDBA Singles Championships are completed, with results to hand.

Open singles: Winner - Bulla Burton (Byron Bay), runner-up - Jimmy Knight (Condong). Reserve grade: Winner - Fred Smith (Cudgen Leagues), runner-up - Keith Foran (Cabarita Beach).

Senior singles: Winner - John Turner (Cabarita Beach), runner-up - Graeme Condi (Ocean Shores).

Mullumbimby Ex-Services

Thursday, March 22

IN THE triples competition Ray Breckenridge, Bernie O'Hearn and Allan Bartlett won the day with two wins + 7, followed by Bob MacAuley, Mike Nicholls and Terry Johnston, one win one loss + 2; Robert Rays, Ray Linabury and Michael Burke, one win one loss + 1; Bill Ball, Mal Flesser and Larry Henry, two losses -10.

Saturday, March 24

The second round of the 2018 major singles was played under threatening skies on Saturday afternoon. Shane Knight def Bernie O'Hearn, while Mark Holton def Larry Henry in a tight struggle 31-25. Trent Foreman 31 def Leigh Rickert 11; Richie Northcott 31 def Adam McKenzie 21; Ross Graham 31 def Mike Nicholls 15; Ben Leeson 31 def Jamie Ewin 13; and Jeff Morgan def Mark Hogan 31-10.