Weekly bowls results

South Tweed Sharks

March 28-April 3:

Wednesday Morning Open Pairs:

Winners: John Bain, Steve Halmai

Runners-up: Neville Jenkins, Roger Henson

Ladies Club Triples runners-up (from left) Pat Eakin, Lyn Kennedy and Meg Middlemiss.

Wednesday Open Triples:

Winners: Phil Bowley, Pat Dalley, Alan Firth

Runners-up: Meg Middlemiss, Linda Scott, Marlene Wormald

Saturday Open Triples

Winners: Michael Cuy, Barry McLennan, Noel Solly

Tuesday Ladies Bowls:

Winners: Pauline Howlett, Norma Munns

Banora Point Newsagency & Tweed Skin Cancer Clinic Good Friday Open Pairs: Winners: John Bain, Nigel Smith; Runners-up: Mark Baker, Scott Chamberlain; Third: Jim Gibson, Maurie Penfold; Fourth: Brian Heap, Max Jaffray

Ladies Club Championship Triples Final:

Winners: Sue Johnston, Barbara Welsh, Dell O'Neill

Runners-up: Meg Middlemiss, Lyn Kennedy, Pat Eakin

Tweed Heads Men and Ladies

Tuesday, April 3

Ladies 6 a Side Result: Winners: Trish Dixon, Sue McKenzie, Lyn Cuthbertson, Dee Robertson, Kristy Thatcher and Chris Pavlov (composite) with 8 wins plus 98. R/up: Leigh Rayward, Wendy Wilson, Joan Tennent, Merle Willis, Sue Hanlon, Barbara Mullens and Barbara Whyte (Tweed Heads) with 7.5 wins plus 47; 3rd: Val Gravolin, Ann Marie Peart, Eileen Joselin, June Munn, Sheila Cancillier and Laurel Poole (composite) with 7 wins plus 70; 4th: Marion McMahon, Heather Hayward, Jill Lang, Margaret Panousis, Betty Ronnfeldt and Shirley Kilty (Mermaid Beach) with 6 wins plus 65. The Lucky Door prize went to Carol Withers from Pottsville

Social:

Monday, March 26 Open Indoor Pairs: Winners: Gordon Wood and David Dodge with 3 wins plus 19; r/up: Terry McFadden and Arthutr Collins with 3 wins plus 12; 3rd: Russell Mathews and Brian Heap with 3 wins Plus 9. Random winners John North and Peter Benson.

Tuesday, March 27:

Green 1: Geroge Gorgenyi, Paul Wickenden; r/up: Trevor Bauerochse, Rick Tadday

Indoor Green: Lois Hodsdon, Connie Leggett, Ann Feast, Margaret Dare; r/up: Alf Colefax, Gordon Mackie, Cec Colter, Colin Bevan

Wednesday, March 28:

Green 1: Wayne Heydt, Ron Gurr; r/up: Hayden Michael Nedjati

Green 2: Roy Jenkins, Margaret Dare; r/up: Mike Goddard, Vern Eves, Brian Neill. Green 3: Jack Blagbrough, Bill Ornsby; r/up: Peter Benson, Greg Ash

Indoor Green: George Mynott, Frank McPhillips, Mario Matteucci; r/up: Col Acton, Dennis Freeman

Thursday, March 29: Morning Indoor Singles Winners: June Beverley 3 wins plus 31; r/up: Gordon Wood 2 wins plus 18; 3rd: Georgie Moor 2 wins plus 9.

Friday, March 30:

Green 1: Bob Young, Lol Sables, Rick Tadday; r/up: John Jenkins, Brian Kent, Terry Fuller

Indoor Green: Rex Dell, Ron Benton, Ron Keefer; r/up; John Burden, Les Hughes, Ron Edwards

Saturday, March 31;

Green 1: Bernie Fletcher, Keith Downey; r/up; Jeff Walter, Bill Clark

Sunday April 1:

Green 1: Ian Redford, Irene Muldoon; r/up; Bev White, Vern Eves, Ron Maltby

Monday April 2: Open Indoor Pairs: Winners: Frank Cullel, Phil Potter 3 wins plus 20; r/up: John North, Bernice Bryant 3 wins plus 17. 3rd: Mark & Linda Lynn 3 wins plus 8. Random winners: Terry & Vivian McNamara.

Kingscliff Beach Women

Wednesday, March 28

Social Bowls: F Wilson, N Sherlock d. A Mullen, G Phipps; S Fowler, S Baker, L Barker d. C Fenton, S Hinks, A Shipway; D Singleton, J Jenkins, A Johnson (Lucky Winners) defeated M Vaughan, J Siering, B Petri (Lucky Losers)

Pennant results Grade 3: Kingscliff 5/Byron Bay 0; final result rests with the washed out game between Kingscliff & Pottsville to be played on April 4; Grade 4: Kingscliff 4.5/Cudgen 0.5. Congratulations to Kingscliff who were runners-up to Ocean Shores.

Mullumbimby Ex-Services

Saturday, March 31

Social Bowls: Clint Marsh and Mike Nicholls 29 defeated Rose Wainwright and Sharon Thomas 11.

John Williams, Michael Lardi and Allan Bartlett won over John Crittenden, Ross Graham and Larry Henry 24-15. The Major Singles continued under threatening skies on Saturday. Mark Holton was too strong for Ben Leeson, winning 31-11; while Jeff Morgan recorded a 31-16 win over Trent Foreman. Richie Northcott and Shane Knight played out an exciting match, with Northcott sprinting to a 16-4 lead before Knight began to steadily reel his opponent in. Northcott steadied however, and went on to take the match 31-27. In the final match of the day, last year's winner Scott Hogan ran into a difficult opponent in Troy Creighton. With Creighton leading 30-24 and needing only one shot for victory, Hogan staged a great fightback and was in a winning position on the second last end but Creighton managed to save the day with his last bowl. Hogan again held shot on the last end but with his last bowl Creighton took the shot bowl out for a 31-29 victory.