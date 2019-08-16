WELCOME BACK: Adani contractors allowed to work with council

Companies working with Indian mining giant Adani can now work on projects for the Tweed Shire Council.

Companies working with Indian mining giant Adani can now work on projects for the Tweed Shire Council. Roslyn Budd

COMPANIES who have been contractually involved with the Indian mining giant, Adani, are now allowed to be accepted for Tweed Shire Council jobs.

Tweed Shire Council's decision in 2018 to ban companies involved with Adani was reversed at Thursday night's council meeting.

Councillors James Owen, Pryce Allsop, Warren Polglase and Reece Byrnes back the rescission, while mayor Katie Milne and deputy mayor Chris Cherry fearlessly opposed the decision.

Councillor Ron Cooper was absent.

Cr Owen, who was the driving force behind the rescission, told the chamber he believed the council was correcting a major error they made in 2018.

"I voted against this when it first occurred, we should never be getting involved in this," he said.

"This is about council stopping people working with council because they are working on Adani.

"You just can't do that, it just doesn't make any sense to me what so ever."

The Liberal councillor also took a swipe at the deputy mayor for comments she made

Cr Byrnes said during Thursday's meeting he was still personally opposed to the construction of the Carmichael coalmine in Queensland, but did not believe the Tweed Shire should compromise creating jobs because of it.

Defiant until the end, Cr Milne said she believe not allowing companies to work on Tweed Council jobs who are associated with Adani sent a message to the wider community about the region's want for action on climate change.

"I am appalled we should be considering rescinding this motion. We should support our community in keeping our planet safe," Cr Milne said.

"I know there are people who take climate change seriously, but I am not one of those.

"I think this is one of the biggest risks this community, country and world faces.

"I think there is every good reason why we shouldn't be supporting this. It is self-destruction."

The councillors also voted on Thursday night to officially change the procurement of the council to no longer state those who work on the Carmichael coalmine will be excluded from Tweed Shire Council jobs.

Companies are no longer obligated to inform the council if they have ever had a contract with Adani.