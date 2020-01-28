WELCOME BACK: New interns coming home to Tweed after study

New interns at the Tweed Hospital Julia Walker, Luke Worner, Melissa Herbert with Dr Tim Williams

TWO medical interns have returned to their hometown as part of the medical cohort welcomed to The Tweed Hospital last week.

Julia Walker and Melissa Herbert grew up in the Tweed area and are now returning to launch the next phase of their careers after studying away from home.

Ms Walker was born in Murwillumbah District Hospital and is a former student and drama teacher at Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School before she went on to study medicine in Woolongong.

She said she's excited to be back at The Tweed Hospital for her "dream job" and to start a long-and-rewarding career in medicine.

The 2020 cohort of 18 interns includes new faces from Tasmania, Victoria and Queensland, as well a strong international flavour with doctors coming all the way from Canada, Germany, Indonesia and France.

Tweed Hospital Interns 2020 with Dr John Gallicio (Acting DMS), Dr Tim Williams and Geoff Provest

One intern from Liverpool Hospital also rotates to The Tweed each term.

Over the next two years, the interns will have a chance to develop their skills in a wide range of medical specialties, including surgery, emergency medicine, paediatrics, obstetrics, psychiatry and orthopaedics.

Northern NSW LHD Executive director of medical services Dr Tim Williams said the junior doctors will learn their trade alongside expert consultants with years of experience in the medical profession.

"We have a really dedicated team of specialist staff, nursing and allied health professionals at The Tweed Hospital, who will be guiding these doctors through their first years," he said.

"These junior doctors bring skills and experiences which add to the diversity and culture of our health service, and they are potentially our local specialist staff of the future."

Together with those based at Lismore Base Hospital, the Northern NSW Local Health District is welcoming 32 interns across the region.