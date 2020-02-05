Coronavirus: Welcome home, you’re now in isolation

QUEENSLANDERS arriving home from China have told of their frustration at being forced into mandatory isolation, as coronavirus-related travel bans begin to bite.

All passengers on board China Eastern Airlines flight MU715 from Shanghai that arrived in Brisbane today now face 14 days in self-isolation under tough new Government travel restrictions.

Brisbane businessman David Lyons and his partner spent only two hours in Shanghai, a stopover after doing business in South Korea.

Mr Lyons said they had barely left the airport lounge in Shanghai, but now their social life and business was now on hold.

David Lyons has been caught up in the coronavirus quarantine.

"I've got 14 days in isolation at home, trying to run a business. How are you supposed to do that?" he said.

"I've got meetings up to my eyeballs, I'd have to be the most unlucky person in the world to catch something in two and a half hours in an airport.

"(Qantas) knew about the restrictions on my re-entry were in place on February, and could have rescheduled the stopover in Hong Kong, which was the way I got to Busan on January 15.

"Now I have to cancel numerous business meetings due to being forcefully contained at my residential address for 14 days.

"Massive overreaction for 150 minutes in Shanghai - now I know what they mean by shanghaied."

The couple were handed two forms, a fact sheet from the federal government and a self-isolation information sheet.

"If you have been in mainland China within the past 14 days, you must isolate yourself in your home or hotel for 14 days," one of the documents said.

Passengers arrive at Brisbane Airport from China and Hong Kong today. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP

"Self-isolation means staying at home or in your hotel room and not accepting visitors.

"If possible, get others such as friends or family, who are not required to be isolated to get food or other necessities for you".

Mr Lyons said he was told by border security officers that authorities would be checking up on them to make sure they were complying.

"Whether it is an overreaction, I guess we'll find out."

He said Shanghai Airport was a "ghost town".

"When we flew over Shanghai all of the highways had no cars on them, the airport was a ghost town," he said.

"I have never seen this many people in Shanghai Airport. It's one of the biggest cities in the world with no one in it".