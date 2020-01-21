WEATHER buffs expect more storms and rain will follow the dramatic downpours over the weekend which left large swathes of the Gold Coast resembling a makeshift water park.

Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecaster Kimba Wong said the city would probably see the wet weather continue through the week.

However, it's unlikely the Coast will face similarly intense deluges in coming days.

"It'll be much lighter, much less widespread and heavy rainfall," Ms Wong said.

Up to 330mm fell on the region over 12 hours from late Friday night, more than triple the average monthly rainfall total.

Flooding near Metricon Stadium at Carrara. Picture: Glenn Hampson

The downpours shut down the M1, triggered hundreds of State Emergency Service call-outs and left vehicles and homes inundated by floodwaters.

The BOM forecasts possible showers until Sunday, accompanied by thunderstorms.

Ms Wong said the Coast could expect roughly average rainfall in February, which is 165mm.

BOM meteorologist Peter Markworth also predicted possible "rain, showers and thunderstorms over the coming week" in the southeast.

"But at this stage it really depends on where your biggest thunderstorms are as to what your totals will be," he said.

KDV maintenance crew member Daniel Dockrey cleaning the clay courts of debris and dead fish left behind by floodwaters at the Carrara facility. Picture: Glenn Hampson

"All the ingredients are there, it really is luck of the draw whether you get a decent fall or not. There's no significant trigger, we're definitely not seeing anything like what saw over the weekend."

Mr Markworth said the rain so far had been "welcome rain, but not drought-breaking rain".

The Gold Coast can expect a maximum temperature of between 30 and 32 degrees this week and minimum temperatures of 24-25 degrees.