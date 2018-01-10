Welcome sign lights up southern entry to Gold Coast

WELCOME: A new 'GC' sign has been opened at the Gold Coast Airport ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

THE Gold Coast is up in lights - that's nothing new - but what is new is the huge GC art installation which will welcome visitors at the southern end of the city.

Located in front of the Gold Coast Airport at Bilinga, the big "GC” will welcome visitors and residents to the city by day and night and forms art of The Gateway Public Art Commission which came up with unique welcoming statements to the city ahead of the Commonwealth Games in April.

The art work features poles and lights at varying heights which form a huge GC and at night it will be distinctive sign, especially for those arriving through the airport.

Division 14 Councillor Gail O'Neill said it was exciting to see this significant art project almost complete.

"We wanted something which people could stop and take photos of and we just have to finish off some landscaping and signage pointing to it and I am sure it will become an attraction in itself,” she said.

"Unlike the northern artwork, which is much larger and on the M1, visitors will be able to get up close to this and I am sure it will be hit on social media when completed.”

he northern artwork, a much larger installation, will appear to spell out the city's name and will be installed on the Pacific Highway at Yatala this month.

The Gateways Public Art Commission was awarded to New York based LOT-EK artists Ada Tolla and Giuseppe Lignano for the design.