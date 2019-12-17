‘We’re all in this together’: Mayor launches water saving campaign

Tweed Shire Council Deputy Mayor Chris Cherry, Mayor Katie Milne and councillors James Owen, Warren Polglase and Ron Cooper having fun at the launch of the Save Water Now campaign at Tweed City Shopping Centre on Friday.

A CAMPAIGN has been launched by council to remind residents to save as much waters as possible after Level 2 water restrictions were imposed on Friday.

Tweed Mayor Katie Milne encouraged shoppers at Tweed City last week to make saving water a “fun challenge”.

Cr Milne said she hoped everyone could save at least 50 litres of water per person per day.

“Fifty litres is only five normal household buckets. We would love you to save much more if you can,” Cr Milnes said.

Willow the Water Drop and council officers joined Cr Milne to hand out shower timers, mailbox and bumper stickers and a handy card about the Level 2 water restrictions and how to save water in both the yard and the house.

“It’s amazing how little water you can actually get by on,” said Cr Milne.

“Why not set up a competition between family members, friends or neighbours in your street to see who can save the most.

“We need everyone to pull together to reduce our use and save our limited supply.

“The dam is losing water much faster than predicted and significant rain is not predicted for months.

“Please forget about buying water using toys this year, but do spare a little for our thirsty wildlife by putting a small bowl of water in a strategic place in your garden.”

The campaign will continue at the Kingscliff Shopping Village and the Sunnyside Shopping Centre in Murwillumbah today.

Then it will return to Tweed Heads on Thursday and Friday 19 and 20 December when it will set up at Tweed Mall, before returning to Tweed City on Saturday and Sunday 21 and 22 December.

Shoppers are urged to take the time to chat to the Save Water Now team about what they can do to save water.

For more information on Level 2 water restrictions and ways to save water, visit tweed.nsw.gov.au/SaveWaterNow.