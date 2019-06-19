We're for you in delivering the news for Tweed and beyond

HERE FOR YOU: The Tweed Daily News team, Bob Anthony, Keith Woods, Jamie-Lee Jaeger, Scott Powick, Jenny Young, Rick Koenig, Michael Doyle and Luke Mortimer.

THERE'S been a news revolution in the past 12 months and The Tweed Daily News is taking a dynamic new direction in keeping readers informed and up to date with all that's happening in the area.

The Tweed Daily News has one of the biggest online audiences of a region this size in the News Corporation stable, with 20,000 separate viewers coming in each week.

And, on the back of our audience's clear move into the online space, from today we're going to offer our readers even more great digital content, locally, statewide and nationally.

Yes, you'll need to pay online for the first time to access the best local, state and national stories.

But from today, for the introductory price of just $3 a week, not only can you read everything happening in the Tweed and Gold Coast, but everything our State's leading metropolitan paper, The Daily Telegraph, has to offer.

Business models change; and putting out a gutsy newspaper twice a week, alongside a website that has increased page views to 100,000 a week, is no cheap exercise.

So to match the digital surge, we will today implement a premium online subscription model to access the best journalism, locally, statewide and nationally.

And many more stories are written than are able to be printed in our paper, which will continue to be delivered across the Tweed.

Importantly, the community will still have free online access to vital information, such as weather warnings, road closures, missing children reports and other issues where public safety may be at risk.

Classifieds and real estate listings online will also remain free to access.

We've supported the Tweed for 131 years, bringing you news and information and we hope you continue to support our journalism.

