‘We’re just taking it day by day’: young Patrick prevails

Young Patrick Murphy is sharing his smile on a local billboard to help fellow sick kids.

Young Patrick Murphy is sharing his smile on a local billboard to help fellow sick kids.

ROCKHAMPTON toddler Patrick Murphy has been bravely battling a recurring brain tumour for most of his short life, but he has not let it take his smile away.

He is now sharing that smile on a local billboard to encourage everyone to help other sick kids by supporting the 2019 Nine Telethon in support of the Children's Hospital Foundation.

Life changed forever for Patrick and his parents, Chontelle Svensen and Beau Murphy, late last year when doctors at Queensland Children's Hospital detected a tumour in Patrick's brain, near his pituitary gland.

A week after the devastating diagnosis, Patrick had surgery to remove the tumour, but despite a low chance of it recurring, six weeks later, scans showed that the cancer had come back.

Patrick started chemotherapy in April, which continues today with monthly trips to Brisbane, along with other specialist appointments. He also has to take numerous medications daily.

"We can't plan too far ahead because Patrick's tumour is behaving in ways that none of his specialists have seen before, making it difficult to predict what his future treatment will involve," Ms Svensen said.

"Our lives are on hold at the moment, and we're just taking it day by day."

Ms Svensen said the Queensland Children's Hospital staff and the Children's Hospital Foundation volunteers and family services, were "absolutely amazing" from the moment they arrived in Brisbane.

"The bedside play volunteers would always give Patrick a reason to smile, even on his worst days," she said.

In the past year, 1050 admissions to the hospital were children from the Central Queensland region.

Foundation chief executive officer Rosie Simpson said money raised through the Nine Telethon would fund vital medical research, lifesaving medical equipment, and patient and family-support services at the hospital for sick children and their families from across Queensland.

"Every donation, no matter how big or small, helps us make a big difference to the lives of sick or injured kids like Patrick," Ms Simpson said.

"Over the past year, through the generosity of Queenslanders, we have been able to invest $1.9 million into the Queensland Children's Hospital, and an additional $1.7 million into services, staff training and equipment for local paediatric wards throughout Queensland to ensure children - regardless of where they live - receive the highest level of care.

"Having a seriously ill or injured child turn can turn a family's life upside down, especially for those living in regional areas who have to travel long distances for treatment and medical appointments.

"We're here to help make a child and family's health journey just that little bit easier, and help kids get better and go home sooner."

To donate to the Channel 9 Telethon, phone 1800 909 900, or visit 9telethon.com.au

Catch the Channel 9 Telethon at 7pm on Saturday, November 16, for more inspiring stories.

He's now sharing that smile on a local billboard to encourage everyone to help other sick kids by supporting the 2019 Nine Telethon in support of the Children's Hospital Foundation.

Life changed forever for Patrick and his parents, Chontelle Svensen and Beau Murphy, late last year, when doctors at the Queensland Children's Hospital detected a tumour in Patrick's brain, near his pituitary gland.

A week after the devastating diagnosis, Patrick underwent brain surgery to remove the tumour, but despite a low chance of the tumour reoccurring, six weeks later, scans showed that the cancer had returned.

Patrick started chemotherapy in April, which continues today with monthly trips to Brisbane, along with other specialist appointments. He also has to take numerous medications daily.

"We can't plan too far ahead because Patrick's tumour is behaving in ways that none of his specialists have seen before, making it difficult to predict what his future treatment will involve," Chontelle said.

"Our lives are on hold at the moment, and we're just taking it day by day."

Chontelle said the Queensland Children's Hospital staff, and the Children's Hospital Foundation volunteers and family services, were "absolutely amazing" from the moment they arrived in Brisbane.

"The bedside play volunteers would always give Patrick a reason to smile, even on his worst days," Chontelle said.

In the past year, 1,050 of all admissions to the Queensland Children's Hospital were children from the Central Queensland region.

Children's Hospital Foundation Chief Executive Officer Rosie Simpson said money raised through Nine Telethon would fund vital medical research, lifesaving medical equipment, and patient and family-support services at the Queensland Children's Hospital for sick kids and their families from across Queensland.

"Every donation, no matter how big or small, helps us make a big difference to the lives of sick or injured kids like Patrick," Ms Simpson said.

"Over the past year, through the generosity of Queenslanders, we have been able to invest $1.9 million into the Queensland Children's Hospital, and an additional $1.7 million into services, stafftraining and equipment for local paediatric wards throughout Queensland to ensure children - regardless of where they live - receive the highest level of care."

"Having a seriously ill or injured child turn can turn a family's life upside down, especially for those living in regional areas who have to travel long distances for treatment and medical appointments."

"We're here to help make a child and family's health journey just that little bit easier, and help kids get better and go home sooner."

To donate to the Channel 9 Telethon, visit 9telethon.com.au or call 1800 909 900.

Catch the Channel 9 Telethon at 7pm on Saturday, November 16 for more inspiring stories.