'We're out to win this one': Barbarians face undefeated foe

CASUARINA Beach are on a mission to prove they are a title contender this weekend.

The third-placed Barbarians will face the undefeated Wollongbar-Alstonville in the penultimate round of the home and away season.

These two sides met back in round eight, playing one of the games of the season when Wollongbar-Alstonville secured a 26-22 victory.

Both of these sides are destined for this season's semi-finals, and Saturday afternoon's clash could be a grand-final preview.

Barbarians coach Mick Hall said his side was out to prove a point against Wollongbar-Alstonville.

"For me it is about the team knowing we can compete with these guys,” Hall said.

"We are going out to win this one and that way we can mentally prepare ourselves for semi-finals football.

"We are a real chance to win this weekend.

"We haven't played well for the last few weeks but it is all starting to come together and when it does we are going to be very hard to stop.”

A win this weekend would secure third spot on the ladder for the Barbarians, which would mean they would host the minor semi-final.

The Barbarians can still finish second, but would need to win both of their remaining games, and Ballina would need to lose their remaining games.

Hall said no matter where his side finished on the ladder, he believed he had a side capable of winning the premiership.

"The other teams play very differently to one another, so being able to play all aspects of the game is important,” he said.

"I think our advantage is we can play fast and wide but we can also play aggressive and tight.”

Saturday's clash will be at 3.15pm at Lyle Park, Wollongbar.