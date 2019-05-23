Menu
Login
News

Wesfarmers' $776m Kidman bid to go to vote

23rd May 2019 10:07 AM

Kidman Resources shareholders will vote on Wesfarmers' $776 million takeover offer in August after the lithium miner entered into a scheme implementation deed with the WA-based conglomerate.

The companies say Wesfarmers has completed its due diligence and that Kidman's directors and its major shareholders all support the cash offer of $1.90 per share, which represents a 47.3 per cent premium to the price prior to the proposal's announcement.

"We are extremely proud of the hard work and achievements of all our staff and the significant progress we have made to date in developing the Mt Holland Lithium Project," Kidman chief executive Martin Donohue said.

bid kidman kidman station property vote wesfarmers

Top Stories

    Newsboys United album tops Billboard charts

    Newsboys United album tops Billboard charts

    Music AUSTRALIA’S biggest Christian rock band, Newsboys, is back on the top of the Billboard charts.

    Man dies in hospital after Tweed Heads fight

    Man dies in hospital after Tweed Heads fight

    Breaking Man dies in hospital after fight in Tweed Heads West last week

    Saffin says next leader must be committed to regional NSW

    Saffin says next leader must be committed to regional NSW

    Politics Saffin wants potential leaders to look after regional areas

    GIG GUIDE: Where to find the best live music this week

    GIG GUIDE: Where to find the best live music this week

    Whats On Find out where the best live music is in the Tweed