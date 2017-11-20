West Indies take to the water at Greenmount

THE West Indies cricketers took some time away from the pitch to enjoy what Australia has to offer this week.

The team, which will soon head to New Zealand for their test match from Friday, December 1, caught up with members of the Greenmount Surf Life Saving Club on Friday.

Greenmount SLSC vice president Rod Jones said it was a great opportunity for them to showcase the region's beautiful beaches.

His daughter and fellow surf lifesaver Mariah Jones said the cricketers had a trip in the inflatable rescue boat and on rescue boards.

"We've got one of the safest beaches in Australia so it's good for them,” she said.

The West Indies cricket team joined members of the Greenmount Surf Life Saving Club in the surf on Friday, November 17. Liana Turner

While most of the visitors hailed from island communities, not all of them were keen to go in the water; with word of sharks in Australia's waters rattling some and the presence of shark nets did little to allay this apprehension.

But for the most part, the players made the most of the warm, calm waters.

The team's media manager, Philip Spooner, said the time on the water was one of many exercises which have peppered their time in Australia, during which they've been training at the Dolphins Cricket Club in Robina.

The West Indies cricket team joined members of the Greenmount Surf Life Saving Club in the surf on Friday, November 17. Liana Turner

Mr Spooner said the team had also seen sharks at Seaworld and had been ziplining.

"This is fantastic for the boys, we all come from islands so it's a lot like home,” he said.

"They really enjoy it.”

Ahead of getting into the water, all-rounder Roston Chase said he was looking forward to the activity.

"(Australia) has been fun so far. We've been doing our cricket but having fun as well,” he said.