Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
”Neobanks” have no use for physical brand locations like this one.
”Neobanks” have no use for physical brand locations like this one.
Money

Westpac's Peter King secures CEO role

by Steven Deare
2nd Apr 2020 9:36 AM

Westpac has permanently appointed long-serving Peter King as chief executive on a two year contract.

Mr King had been chief financial officer prior to being chosen as acting chief executive in November, when former boss Brian Hartzer stepped aside amid the bank's money laundering and child exploitation scandal.

The appointment comes a day after new chiarman John Mcfarlane took the reins from Lindsay Maxsted, who had brought forward his retirement to March 31.

Mr King said he was focused on responding to the COVID-19 outbreak and supporting customers.

Mr King has worked at Westpac for 25 years.

Originally published as Westpac's Peter King secures CEO role

More Stories

Show More
banking business ceo finance peter king westpac

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Construction work given weekend green light

        premium_icon Construction work given weekend green light

        News The construction industry has been jolted by social distancing rules but new State Government measures are aimed at alleviating their effects.

        Why News is being forced to suspend community papers

        Why News is being forced to suspend community papers

        Breaking Why we need urgent government reform to save local media voices

        Woman’s amazing response to catching coronavirus

        premium_icon Woman’s amazing response to catching coronavirus

        Health Coronavirus patient uses time in isolation to help others

        Coronavirus inspires unlikely business boom

        premium_icon Coronavirus inspires unlikely business boom

        Business Meet the business owner whose products are rolling out the door