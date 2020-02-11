WET TRIUMPH: Tweed fires against Titans in downpour

TWEED'S Intrust Super Cup squad will turn its attention to this weekend's second pre-season trial after battling through horror conditions to claim victory in Saturday's battle with a young Gold Coast Titans side.

Due to face the Titans at Piggabeen Sports Complex as part of a four-game program, the Seagulls were forced to move the game to Tugun due to rain but it could not stop them from recording a four-tries-to-two win.

"It was pretty wet and (there were) a fair few errors but overall it was a good hitout for both teams," Seagulls chief executive Paul Stephenson said.

"Considering the conditions, it was good for some of the young players who are on the fringe to have a run.

"Next weekend, we traditionally play Souths Logan in trials and this will be the first opportunity for our under 18s and under 20s to play together as sides since their games got washed out last weekend." Stephenson said the seagulls women also were washed out and they would be having a trial against the combined Northern River squad at Cudgen League Club on Saturday.

Ben Woolf's ISC side will take on Souths Logan Magpies on Saturday at 7pm (Qld), while the club's under-18s will get the action started at 4pm followed by the under-20s at 5.30pm at Souths home ground at Acacia Ridge.

ISC rivals Burleigh will also ramp up pre-season preparations when they meet Easts at Coomera at 6pm on Saturday.

The Bears' under-18s and under-20s will play at 3pm and 4.30pm respectively.

Burleigh's ISC side will then face the Titans at Pizzey Park at 7pm on February 21 before their final trial at home to Tweed on February 29.

The ISC season begins on March 14, with Burleigh to host Wynnum Manly the following day and Tweed to meet Northern Pride at Piggabeen.

Meanwhile, Burleigh trio Tallisha Harden, Chelsea Lenarduzzi and Millie Boyle have been handed NRL Women's Central Contracts for 2020. The deals were awarded based on performance and commitment over the last 12 months as part of the Women's Elite programs.

The players chosen will receive access to the National Women's Elite coaching and performance staff, including tailored training programs, wellbeing and education support.