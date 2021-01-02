WET WET WET: How much rainfall did the Tweed cop in 2020?

The Bureau of Meteorology has released its rainfall data for 2020.

The Bureau of Meteorology has released its rainfall data for 2020.

TWEED Heads Golf Club recorded the highest amount of rain on the Tweed area in 2020, according to weather data from the Bureau of Meteorology.

The club’s weather station at recorded 2732.8mm of rain for 2020, followed by Boat Harbour (Rous River) with 2542mm.

For many weather stations around the Northern Rivers, the biggest amounts of precipitation were recorded last year in February or December.

For most locations, the amount recorded in 2020 was more than double the total rain registered in 2019.

Detailed analysis of the data for 2020 will be included in the Bureau’s yearly Weather Report for 2020, to be released in coming weeks.

Individual results by weather station are:

Tweed Heads Golf Club: 2732.8mm in 2020, biggest yearly amount since 1974. Its biggest month was February with 953mm. Total in 2019 was 961.6mm.

Year to date rainfall totals for New South Wales/ACT.

North Murwillumbah (Tweed River): 2046mm in 2020, biggest yearly amount since 2010. Its biggest month was February with 645mm. Total in 2019 was 747mm.

Tyalgum (Kerrs Lane): 1906mm in 2020, biggest yearly amount recorded since 2017. Its biggest month was December with 615mm. Total in 2017 was 2110mm.

Note: Locations not listed, such as Chillingham, Uki and Tyalgum, for instance, did not record total rainfall data for 2020.