We've been looking forward to it: Jordan

READY: Murwillumbah Mustangs coach Nathan Jordan has his sights set on maintaining second spot on the ladder. Murwillumbah Mustangs

SECURING second place on the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League ladder is the goal for the Mustangs as they head into their grudge match with Cudgen today.

Coach Nathan Jordan conceded the minor premiership was all but out of their grasp, with Ballina holding a two-point lead and having a significant points-differential advantage.

Maintaining second spot on the ladder will guarantee at worst a spot in the second round of the semi-finals but more importantly earns home field advantage for the qualifying final against third place.

Jordan said his side had discussed the importance of finishing second on the ladder at training this week.

"For us we have spoken about how the minor premiership is out of the question so it is important to nail second place,” he said.

"We have that in our own hands if we win all three games.

"Casino are right behind us and we do not want to travel there in the first week of the finals, as that is the hardest road trip in the competition.”

This afternoon's round 16 match-up with arch rivals Cudgen is shaping up to be a blockbuster, with both clubs desperate for the win.

Murwillumbah has the better of recent history against the Hornets, knocking them out of the 2018 finals and defeating them in the 2016 grand final.

Jordan said he was expecting a fiery game full of intensity when both sides took the field on Sunday afternoon in Murwillumbah.

"Their forward pack is a bit depleted but they are still scoring plenty of points, so their outside backs are dangerous,” he said.

"I would say the game will be pretty fiery game.

"Our boys have been looking forward to this game since we last play them.”