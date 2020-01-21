Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Residents at Nambour's Churches of Christ Sanctuary Park Retirement Community had an interesting visitor last week as a snake devoured a goanna outside the units. Photo: Contributed
Residents at Nambour's Churches of Christ Sanctuary Park Retirement Community had an interesting visitor last week as a snake devoured a goanna outside the units. Photo: Contributed
Offbeat

What a catch! Python wows crowd as he nabs tasty lunch

Ashley Carter
21st Jan 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 1:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS at a Nambour retirement village had front-row seats to an interesting show when a python devoured a goanna outside their units.

The snake slithered in to the Churches of Christ Sanctuary Park Retirement Community last week in search of food, finding more than enough to satisfy its appetite.

A Churches of Christ spokeswoman said more animals were venturing out of the neighbouring national park in search of food and water. Photo: Contributed
A Churches of Christ spokeswoman said more animals were venturing out of the neighbouring national park in search of food and water. Photo: Contributed

A spokeswoman said more animals were venturing out of the neighbouring Ferntree Creek National park in search of food and water due to the drought.

"So I guess this little guy found both," she said.

animals ferntree creek national park nambour offbeat sanctuary park retirement community snake wildlife
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kingscliff to host one of the biggest surf sports events

        premium_icon Kingscliff to host one of the biggest surf sports events

        Sport Competitors from as far south as Illawarra will descend on the Tweed for the 2020 Envirobank NSW Country Surf Life Saving Championships

        • 21st Jan 2020 1:31 PM
        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Lennox Head autism camp is an Australian first

        premium_icon Lennox Head autism camp is an Australian first

        News Children with autism, and their parents, enjoy much-needed break

        Centrelink worker from Coffs suing council for $378,000

        premium_icon Centrelink worker from Coffs suing council for $378,000

        News Woman says night out has seen her life ‘torn apart’.