Tweed Coast Raiders celebrating theirLLT Premiership win on the weekend. Picture: SMP IMAGES
Tweed Coast Raiders celebrating theirLLT Premiership win on the weekend. Picture: SMP IMAGES
Rugby League

WHAT A RIDE: Raiders win title after extra time thriller

Michael Doyle
9th Sep 2019 4:26 PM
The Raiders were crowned Ladies League Tag premiers with an extra time win over the previously unbeaten Marist Brothers.

The Raiders held a slim 4-0 lead for most of the first half, before Marist Brothers scored a converted try just before the break.

Marist Brothers looked set to complete their perfect season as they stretched the lead to 10-4, before a converted try late in the game for the Raiders sent the game to extra time.

An Emma Johnson penalty goal was the difference between the sides as Tweed Coast won the grand final.

Captain Sarah Doyle said the feeling after the game was sheer delight and joy.

“It was a really tough game and we knew it would be a challenge but we kept fighting,” she said.

“Everyone was stoked, we wanted to win really badly and it is great to know we played out hearts out for one another.

“There were a few players out with injury and it was great to win for them.”

The Raiders finished second after the regular season, suffering just one loss — to Marist Brothers.

After losing their opening finals game to Casino, Tweed Coast beat Cudgen and then Casino without conceding a point to make the grand final.

Tweed Daily News

