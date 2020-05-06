Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Superintendent David Cook (District Manager), Group Officer Michael Cooper, Group Officer Kenneth (Mark) Eglington, Group Officer Robert Graham, Inspector Matthew Inwood, Group Captain Franco Zambelli, Inspector Angela Daly, Deputy Group Captain Raymond Collyer.
Superintendent David Cook (District Manager), Group Officer Michael Cooper, Group Officer Kenneth (Mark) Eglington, Group Officer Robert Graham, Inspector Matthew Inwood, Group Captain Franco Zambelli, Inspector Angela Daly, Deputy Group Captain Raymond Collyer.
News

WHAT A YEAR: Local fireys recognised in state award

Rebecca Fist
6th May 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEAM of local firefighters were amazed to be recognised by the state commissioner in the St Florian Day awards on Monday.

The Rural Fire Service’s Far North Coast senior management team were one of just five units across the state to receive the Commissioner’s Certificate of Commendation.

The team of volunteers directs RFS operations in Tweed, Byron and Ballina shires.

“It means a great deal to them to be recognised by the commissioner, especially considering the year we’ve had,” district manager superintendent David Cook said.

“It is for continually exceeding assigned duties and responsibilities.”

The team of volunteers is comprised of group officer Michael Cooper, group officer Kenneth (Mark) Eglington, group officer Robert Graham, group captain Franco Zambelli and deputy group captain Raymond Collyer.

These five members have dedicated a combined 55 years to senior management, and 170 years of service to the RFS in total.

The awards coincide with the Feast Day of St Florian, Patron Saint of Firefighters and International Firefighters’ Day.

This year, while members could not gather to acknowledge the worthy recipients in person, Commissioner Rob Rogers has written to each member with a formal ceremony to be held at a later date.

“The past 12 months has been an incredibly difficult and testing time for many of our members,” commissioner Rogers said.

“Firefighters have been working through drought, the fire season and the now the COVID outbreak.

“It’s important that we stop to recognise the extraordinary efforts and sacrifices our volunteers make each and every day to serve their communities.”

florian award northern rivers emergency service nsw rfs
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tweed body building grandmother up for award

        premium_icon Tweed body building grandmother up for award

        Lifestyle THERESE White is a wife, mother, grandmother, administration assistant and body builder - and that's just her roles in her spare time.

        • 6th May 2020 1:30 PM
        What happens next for pro surfing in the wake of COVID-19?

        What happens next for pro surfing in the wake of COVID-19?

        News The World Surf League is wrestling with a giant dilemma

        • 6th May 2020 1:00 PM
        Police hunt driver accused of high-speed chase in stolen car

        premium_icon Police hunt driver accused of high-speed chase in stolen car

        Crime Police allegedly chased the car through several Tweed streets

        How you can help Cudgen Leagues Club fire investigation

        How you can help Cudgen Leagues Club fire investigation

        News The building suffered significant damage