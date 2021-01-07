Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A strong wind warning for the Byron Coast will remain in place on Thursday and Friday.
A strong wind warning for the Byron Coast will remain in place on Thursday and Friday.
News

What area had the most rainfall in the last 24 hours?

Javier Encalada
7th Jan 2021 10:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Weather stations in Green Pigeon (Kyogle Shire), Corndale (Lismore) and Nimbin recorded the highest amount of rainfall for the NSW Far North Coast in the last 24 hours up to 9am today.

The Bureau of Meteorology published the information on its website earlier today.

The Green Pigeon station recorded 90.2mm of rain, with Corndale registering 67mm and Nimbin at 65mm.

The highest rainfall recorded in a coastal area was Boat Harbour (Tweed/Byron), with 35mm.

A number of Northern Rivers and Tweed stations recorded no rainfall data for today.

Rainfall recorded by 9am January 7, 2020

  • Green Pigeon (Morning View): 90.2mm
  • Corndale (Coopers Creek): 67mm
  • Nimbin (Goolmangar Creek): 65mm
  • Lillian Rock (Williams Road): 62mm
  • Nashua (Wilsons River): 42mm
  • Boat Harbour (Rous River): 35mm
  • Yamba Pilot Station: 34.4mm
  • McLeans Ridges (Lascott Drive): 33.2mm
  • Tuncester (Leycester Creek): 27mm
  • Ballina Airport AWS: 25.4mm
  • Mullumbimby (Fairview Farm): 24mm
  • Bentley (Back Creek): 21mm
  • North Murwillumbah (Tweed River): 20mm
  • Byron Bay (Jacaranda Drive): 13.4mm
  • Byron Bay (Cape Byron AWS): 12.4mm
  • Evans Head RAAF Bombing Range AWS: 5.6mm

According to BOM, a strong wind warning for the Byron Coast will remain in place on Thursday and Friday.

Read more>> RAINMAKER: How much rain did your town get in 2020?

byron coast minor flood watchtweed rainfall northern rivers weather news strong wind warning
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sprung!! set to expand with major funding announcement

        Premium Content Sprung!! set to expand with major funding announcement

        Art & Theatre The local dance theatre company has received a major creative boost.

        ‘Unfathomable loss’: Tributes for beloved children’s doctor

        Premium Content ‘Unfathomable loss’: Tributes for beloved children’s doctor

        News ‘Unfathomable loss’: Tributes flow for Dr David McMaster

        Ballina Open proves to be ace once again

        Premium Content Ballina Open proves to be ace once again

        Tennis The New Year Open saw 266 participants from across the East Coast participate.

        Council reveals what happened to missing sewage samples

        Premium Content Council reveals what happened to missing sewage samples

        Health The samples were taken as part of a NSW Health program to test wastewater for...