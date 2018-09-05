What 'big thing' do we need on the Tweed?

COULD Tweed be the perfect place for the next 'big thing'?

The Northern Rivers has the Big Prawn in Ballina, or you can see the Big Banana in Coffs Harbour but what could be the next big thing to draw tourists to the Tweed?

Tourists apparently love to visit big attractions when travelling around the country, with more than 60 per cent of Australians saying they would stop to take a selfie at a quirky structure, according to research released by online travel site Wotif.

Now it's time to put Tweed on the map by voting for a structure to be added to the ranks of more than 150 uniquely Australian icons in Wotif's Next Big Thing poll.

"We know from our research that 40 per cent of Australians wish there were more 'Big Things' to visit and more than a quarter have their own great ideas for new 'Big Things' that can be built,” Wotif managing director Daniel Finch said.

"It's over to you Australia - back your favourite Aussie destination and have a say on what you think the 'Next Big Thing' should be.

"With more Aussies opting to travel locally and domestic travel predicted to grow by 21 per cent over the next 10 years, our decision to give Aussies just another reason to discover their own backyard is something we feel passionate about.”

The public can nominate a person, food, animal or any other object - as long as it's big - before a short list of finalists is announced on September 25.

To nominate, visit www.wotif.com/nextbigthing