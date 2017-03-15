27°
What can we do to help our doctors?

Nikki Todd | 15th Mar 2017 8:33 AM
HELP: Hospital staff have renewed their appeal for something to be done about the under-funding of The Tweed Hospital.
HELP: Hospital staff have renewed their appeal for something to be done about the under-funding of The Tweed Hospital.

TWEED residents have had enough. In response to a call last week by Tweed Hospital Medical Staff Council co-chair Mike Lindley-Jones for the community to back their campaign for additional funding, we have been flooded with letters. Below are some published in today's Tweed Daily News, more are to come.

Staff need your help to support hospital

The campaign has already drawn the attention of the NSW Opposition, with Labor leader Luke Foley and Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord visiting the Tweed yesterday to meet with doctors. New Health Minister Brad Hazzard made the Tweed Hospital his first point of call after becoming minister last month.

Leading the community response is former clinical lead doctor at the hospital, Dr Ian McPhee, who first spearheaded the campaign several years ago.

You too can contribute. Send in your letters of support to us at letters@tweeddailynews.com.au

Every little bit counts.

Nikki Todd, Editor

* Blame rests at the feet of political parties

SO, GEOFF Provest is quite supportive of the doctors. But what of the community he represents? No support for them it would seem as he hides behind due process and the ineffectual NNSWLHD board as excuses for inaction on the TTH rebuild.

Mr Provest and his government have had more than ample time to assess all aspects of the hospital redevelopment. It's particular challenges have been explored and re-explored.

There is only one reason that this project - originally with a Stage I completion date of 2017 - is not begun. It is the intransigence of a state party political process which discounts as inconsequential, communities poorly advocated for.

What a shame it is then that the community is again being called on by health service providers to advocate on its own behalf for its rightful access to adequate health infrastructure. The Heal Our Hospital Campaign was commenced as a community initiative. It is now time for it to resume with calls louder than ever.

Ian McPhee MBBS FANZCA, Bilambil Heights (Former Clinical Lead, TTH Redevelopment)

* Give us a break

GIVE us a break, how can it be that the Tweed doctors are still on about inadequate resources to do the most important work of maintaining the health of the community?

It is obvious to any motorist that there is a steady and relentless increase in our population.

It is also a demographic fact that there is a greater number of aging people in the Tweed area, sometimes nicknamed "God's waiting room”.

The pervasiveness of unhealthy junk food, drink and drugs also results in additional hospital admissions.

This is a beautiful world and I really love being here, however I need a functioning body in order to be in this place.

So when a cut hand makes you arm swell like a giant saveloy, or your upper vertebrae is shattered by your car's air bag in a traffic accident, you don't want to be trapped in an ambulance in the driveway of the hospital emergency department because it is already overflowing with patients.

What can we do? Maybe gently remind Mr Geoff Provest next time you see him that he needs to step up for his constituents and make a difference.

We need to convey the message to Macquarie Street "adequately fund our hospital or you will lose this seat at the next election”.

Stephen, Farrants Hill

* Unfair for doctors

I AM writing in response to an article in the Tweed Daily News. It seems so unfair that the doctors in our local Tweed Hospital not only have to I work long hours in often challenging situations but they also have to petition our State Government for funds. These funds were allocated in the government's budget but, despite this commitment, none of the funds have been made available to our hospital. There are desperately needed improvements in the hospital and extensions to provide increased beds. Such a busy hospital should be a priority for government assistance. We have a constantly growing community and adequate health care is so important. So we strongly support the stand taken by our doctors and urgently request our State Government to provide the promised funds and hasten the improvements. We have such good doctors, especially in our A & E dept, and we don't want to lose them.

Wendy Pratley, Banora Point

* Cramped hospital

IN THE last 20 years my husband and I have had several operations in the Tweed hospital and each time it has become progressively more cramped.

My last stay there in 2015 it was particularly noticeable, the nurses seemed to have trouble getting around the bed to do their job. If you had more than two visitors they were having to stand in the alleyway. It is in a very poor state and need the attention now, not in 10 years' time.

* Gwen Kerrigan, Kingscliff

* Funding for hospital

I WAS in hospital last year. I was told that the hospital had cut back on many areas in the operations of the hospital by some staff. I contacted my local MP for NSW today after reading the Tweed Daily. I said I was disappointed in the funding of the hospital and compared it to the police force's new building, under construction, that it is nearly as big as the hospital. The MP's office stated that the funding has been allocated for hospilal building as well as the police station. It's okay for people that been in a position to have high medical cover but I was never able to have high cover. They could have save some on the police station and transfer it to the hospital.

Paul Baker, Tweed Heads

* How could we let this happen on our watch?

I READ with disgust and dismay the article "Out of patience” (TDN, Mar 8). How could the Tweed community allow this to happen? Funds pledged in 2014 have not been forthcoming and those responsible appear disinterested or powerless to act. Our local member, Geoff Provest, expressed sympathy for medical staff's frustration and wished to assure the community that he was doing all he could.

I, for one, would like to hear precisely what it is that he has been doing since 2014. We are truly blessed to have so many dedicated and professional medical practitioners and nursing staff who care for us all. I have personal knowledge of the degree to which these special human beings will go in order to preserve life. Three close members of my family are alive today due to their skill and devotion to duty.

I would urge the entire community to speak out and demand action to resolve this crisis.

Laraine Bondon, Bilambil Heights

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  heal our hospital letters to the editor tweed hospital campaign

Last minute lobbying ahead of Men's Shed vote

Last minute lobbying ahead of Men's Shed vote

THERE'S been a frenzy of last minute lobbying, as supporters on both sides seek to make a last ditch plea to councillors ahead of Thursday's crucial vote.

Roxy Pro blasts off after delays

TUMBS UP: Sally Fitzgibbons pictured at Snapper Rocks last week, is in the water for Heat one of the Roxy Pro

World's best female surfers hit the water at Snapper Rocks

Councillor calls for Crown land report

WHERE'S THE REPORT? Cr Chris Cherry at Saturday's meeting with mayor Katie Milne.

Cr Cherry calls for Crown Lands report on public land at Pottsville

Homeless should have a space at Stotts Island: John Lee

CLOSE TO THE HEART: John Lee, from You Have A Friend, has been distributing food to the homeless at Chinderah.

Calls for council to set aside a space at Stotts Island for homeless

