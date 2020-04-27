What coronavirus means for Tweed hospital development

Work continues on the site of the new Tweed valley Hospital. Picture: Supplied.

CONSTRUCTION on a major Tweed project is still on schedule despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Social distancing restrictions has not impacted workers on the new Tweed Valley Hospital at Kingscliff.

A spokesman for NSW Health said the site remained open and main works were scheduled to start late 2020.

He said keeping construction going on the $582 million project was important for the community.

"It not only means we can continue delivering this important health facility for our community, but keeping our project site operational will help a large number of our subcontractors, contractors and consultants - including many locals - to stay employed during this economically challenging period," he said.

"We are continuing to work in line with the latest advice from the NSW Government, with the safety and wellbeing of our people and communities being our number one priority."

The spokesman said the stage two development application was lodged with the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment in September 2019.

He said there had been no final decision on parking fees at the new hospital.

"(The application) seeks approval for more than 1500 on-site carparking spaces for patients, staff and visitors, including multi-deck, at-grade mobility spaces and short-term parking facilities."

Progress on the Tweed Valley Hospital at Kingscliff was captured by photographer James Tod from Pro Timelapse Aerial & Timelapse Photography Services on January 28, 2019.

Major construction company Lendlease Building was appointed to complete the construction planning of the new hospital in 2018.

A spokesman told the Tweed Daily News the company was ensuring all sites were focused on the health, safety and wellbeing of their workers.

He said they had implemented a COVID-19 risk management team who provided "around the clock support" by mitigating risk of infection.

"We've segregated our workforce to minimise large gatherings and facilitate social distancing measures," he said.

"This includes implementing staggered shifts on larger sites, reducing meeting numbers, providing additional break facilities to cater to smaller groups, and minimising interactions with groups of people from multiple locations. "Where possible, we've relocated site office staff who can work from home and are using digital tools to reduce the need for face-to-face interactions.

"Importantly, we're promoting access to employee assistance support services to ensure our workforce has someone they can talk to regarding the many questions about all aspects of our lives this pandemic is generating."