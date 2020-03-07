What council will do next about Tweed election promise saga

TWEED Shire councillors will again write to Brad Hazzard after being left disappointed and scratching their heads about what the Health Minister actually means.

A letter from Mr Hazzard tabled at the Tweed Shire Council meeting on Thursday night did not provide a clear answer about whether the election promise for free parking at the new Tweed Valley Hospital would be upheld.

Last November, the council wrote to the Tweed MP, Premier and Deputy Premier expressing “grave concern” about reports the election commitment might be abandoned.

Mr Hazzard’s letter says the council’s correspondence was passed onto him by John Barilaro as “this matter is part of my responsibilities as Minister for Health”.

“In 2013, NSW Health implemented a Hospital Car Parking Fees Policy. The Tweed Valley Hospital project will consider this policy as it reviews the funding options for carparking at the Tweed Valley Hospital,” Mr Hazzard wrote.

Mayor Katie Milne was dismayed by the ambiguous response and said she did not want a situation where residents were discouraged from going to the hospital or visiting a patient because it was too expensive.

Cr Chris Cherry clarified that, according to the 2013 policy Mr Hazzard’s letter referenced, parking would not be free.

The policy states fees will be introduced at future new carparking developments and were determined on a site-by-site basis.

She pointed out staff could be paying $1000 in parking fees each year, which “did not seem right” when a promise of free parking had been made.

Cr Cherry continued this was not just about a broken promise, it was about public safety as people parking on the sides of the narrow Kingscliff roads to avoid paying a fee would cause problems.

Cr Warren Polglase said the council should “play the hard ball” and reiterate free parking was promised and expected to be delivered.

The vote was unanimously to write back to Mr Hazzard as well as the Tweed MP, Lismore MP and Federal Member for Richmond.