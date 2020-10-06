Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bryde's whales have been filmed with surfers at Lennox Head.
Bryde's whales have been filmed with surfers at Lennox Head. Daniel Cook
Offbeat

What do you do when a whale drops in on your wave?

Cathy Adams
6th Oct 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IMAGINE you're out surfing and a whale drops-in.

That's what happened to one surfer at Lennox Head recently, and the moment was captured by

Sydney photographer Daniel Cook.

 

 

The amazing footage shows Brydes whales and dolphins swimming among bait fish at Seven Mile Beach when they begin to interact with surfers.

Mr Cook told the Daily Mail he filmed the whales by chance on a road trip to Byron Bay.

"It was just amazing to see how the surfers came into contact with the whales,' Mr Cook said.

"I got footage of a surfer trying to catch a wave but one of the whales undercut him so he had to let it go."

It's not the first time whales have dropped in for a visit to North Coast beaches.

In 2019, photographer David Bryant was volunteering at Byron Lighthouse when he snapped a photo of an Omura's whale surfing a wave near the headland.

See more of Mr Cook's ocean photography on Instagram at The Drone DC.

bryde's whales editors picks lennox head northern rivers environment surfing
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heatwaves claim more lives than any other natural hazard

        Premium Content Heatwaves claim more lives than any other natural hazard

        News THE warmer months will bring a heightened risk of dangerous heatwaves, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned.

        Surf champ’s new multimillion-dollar Coast digs

        Premium Content Surf champ’s new multimillion-dollar Coast digs

        News Former world surfing champion Joel Parkinson says you won’t find better views of...

        Why this is not Queensland’s first time as ‘fortress state’

        Premium Content Why this is not Queensland’s first time as ‘fortress state’

        News One hundred years ago Queensland was dealing with a much deadlier threat at her...

        Huge delays as holiday-makers head home

        Premium Content Huge delays as holiday-makers head home

        News Police are warning of heavy traffic at the QLD/NSW border as thousands of...