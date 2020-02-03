What drove drag racer to put his foot down

Jordyn Richard Elliott, who pleaded guilty to exceeding the speed limit by 50km/h, has told what prompted him to put the pedal to the metal.

A 24-year-old Doolandella man was playing racing simulator games with a friend at Westfield Garden City before he was inspired to put the pedal to the metal in real life.

On January 5 this year at about 6.07pm, Jordyn Richard Elliott, 24, reached speeds in excess of 110km/h in a 60km/h zone on Kessels Rd at MacGregor, Holland Park Magistrates Court heard today.

However, the joyride was short-lived, as police stationed at the Caltex service station on the corner of Kessels Rd and Springfield St witnessed the whole incident, beginning with the two cars allegedly revving their engines at the traffic lights before accelerating "heavily".

Both vehicles were intercepted by police, with Elliott telling them he had been playing racing simulator games at Westfield Garden City prior to the alleged offending.

Elliott, who lives in Doolandella near Forest Lake, said the race was "influenced" by the video games he had just played.

He said it was "obviously a very stupid mistake".

He told the court he was currently catching Ubers from home to his work at Kelvin Grove when public transport wasn't available, which costed about $50 each trip.

Magistrate Simon Young was scathing in his assessment of the offending, labelling it "rank stupidity...ridiculously dangerous behaviour".

"You put your own sense of safety in front of the safety of others," he said.

Elliott pleaded guilty to racing and speeding and was fined $2000 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Convictions were recorded.

Charges before his co-accused are still before Holland Park Magistrates Court.