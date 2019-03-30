What Geoff Provest must deliver this term

Geoff Provest has another four years representing the Twwed in the NSW parliament.

WITH the NSW election complete, Geoff Provest will represent the Tweed in Parliament for the next four years.

Mr Provest will be part of a government which has a majority in the lower house, although will need cross-bench support in the upper house to pass through legislation.

There were many promises made from candidates during the campaign but now Mr Provest has been re-elected, the Tweed Daily News has highlighted five issues that must be delivered in the next four years.

Tweed Valley Hospital: Opponents of the new Tweed Valley Hospital location hailed the election as a referendum on the site choice.

Now the community has spoken, Mr Provest and the government must deliver this project on time. It was declared the hospital would be built by 2022 and be operational by 2023. Mr Provest also promised the Tweed electorate that parking would be free and the current Tweed Hospital would remain as a health precinct and in public hands.

Mr Provest must also ensure that the surrounding region is not opened to development.

There is little doubt that these promises helped Mr Provest's re-election and deserting these pledges would be damaging for the 2023 election.

Payroll tax threshold: Business who exceed more more than $850,000 incur a tax. This effects businesses on the Tweed who are competing against companies in Queensland who have a higher threshold.

At a breakfast held earlier this month, Mr Provest said his government was committed to raising the threshold to $1m by the end of the 2021/2022 financial year.

Police numbers: Issues surrounding police numbers in the Tweed have been raised for some time, with many living along the coast complaining of long response times due to the station being located on the border.

The Police Association of NSW has previously said it needs at least 31 new officers due to Tweed Heads effectively being a "metro-command of the Gold Coast”. The Coalition announced 1500 new police over four years for NSW last November, but so far none have been assigned to the Tweed, despite 201 new police recruits graduating last month. With crime rising in Kingscliff and along the coast, Mr Provest will need to ensure the Tweed receives more police who are experienced and don't need training which takes away resources from the already understaffed station.

Homelessness: Last month, Mr Provest announced up to 115 rough sleepers would be housed at a new State Government funded development in Tweed Heads, with $1.8 million dedicated to an assertive outreach program over three years. As living expenses rise, Mr Provest must ensure this promise is kept and our homeless problem is addressed before it's too late.

Light rail: A light rail line connecting Tweed Heads to the airport and eventually the Gold Coast and South Tweed was one of many promises Mr Provest made during his campaign. But with the Gold Coast's G-Link not expected to hit Burleigh until 2023, work will need to start on this before then to ensure this pledge is honoured.