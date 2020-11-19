What happened to Elizabeth?

Police are appealing for information after a woman died at Gold Coast University Hospital from head injuries. Picture Mike Batterham

POLICE are reaching out for help from the public to uncover what happened to a Pottsville woman who died last month.

About 6pm on Saturday October 10, officers from Tweed/Byron Police District were called to a unit on Elfran Avenue, Pottsville, after a family member found 44-year-old Elizabeth Britton with serious head injuries.

She was treated at the scene and taken to Tweed Heads District Hospital, before being transferred to the Gold Coast University Hospital where she died on Saturday October 24.

Tweed/Byron detectives commenced an investigation under Strike Force Sardonyx into the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine how and where Ms Britton sustained her injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity in the nearby area in the hours leading up the discovery of the injured woman to contact Tweed Heads detectives or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Today, senior police will be joined by some of Liz's family members to appeal for public assistance.