What happens next for pro surfing in the wake of COVID-19?

Former two times World Champ Gabriel Medina was in form for another World title but couldnâ€™t stop fellow countryman Italo Ferreira from winning his first World Title. (Photo by Ed Sloane/WSL via Getty Images)

THE World Surf League is wrestling with a giant dilemma in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

It was inevitable that the next month's events G-Land, Indonesia and Brazil would be canned as announced by the new CEO Erik Logan in an almost presidential address fireside chat minus the fireplace.

Since the World Surf League tour both World Championship Tour and World Qualifying Series has been on hold after Sydney Pro the last event held in March 14, there has been mounting speculation as to what happens next.

Last year's World title was decided at Pipeline in the final event of the year where Italo Ferreira beat fellow Brazilian Gabriel Medina in the final. (Photo by Ed Sloane/WSL via Getty Images)

Logan said as if it was a lay day contest call, "Everything is on hold until another announcement on June 1st."

This leaves JBay (July), Teahupoo (August), Kelly's Wave Ranch (September), France and Portugal in October, and Hawaii. (December. Outside oh Hawaii, it would seem unlikely that these events will happen considering the travelling issue and without a vaccine for the coronavirus.

The problem for surfing, unlike other sports such as NRL, is that World Professional Surfing is a global world tour.

If restrictions are suitably lifted for travelling and the threat of the virus is contained, it could be possible for the world tour to resume by September.

One scenario proposed by former President/CEO of ASP (former Administration of World Surf League) Wayne "Rabbit" Bartholomew is to create a Pacific Rim tour including WA's Margaret River and Victoria's Bells Beach.

Throw in Tavarua Fiji, Teahupoo Tahiti and then finish in Hawaii at Pipe.

"It's a restricted world tour of types but held in quality wave locations and a way to crown the world champions for 2020," said Bartholomew, the architect of the ASP World Dream Tour who introduced events in exotic locations renown for excellent waves.

The pandemic has handed the world tour its biggest challenge to date and what to do with the World Qualifying Series with many hundreds of aspiring young professionals biting at the bit.

One definite change confirmed by Logan was that the 2021 World Champs will be decided in the final event at Pipeline in Hawaii and not by ratings.