‘What has she achieved?’: Provest blasts Justine Elliot’s politics

Federal Member for Richmond, Justine Elliott (left) with her first petition on state political issues, with NSW Labor Leader Jodi McKay in Tweed Heads. Picture: Scott Powick.

A BRUTAL assessment of Federal Member for Richmond Justine Elliot’s track record in parliament has been levelled by Tweed MP Geoff Provest, following a second petition launched by her criticising his work.

Mrs Elliot has launched petitions in the previous two months, focusing on state government issues, despite being a federal politician.

This has come as no surprise to Mr Provest, who said Mrs Elliot had not delivered for her community since she was elected into the role 15 years ago.

Mrs Elliot launched a petition demanding free parking at the new Tweed Valley Hospital.

The online petition stated: “Geoff Provest and the Nationals lied to us about free parking at the new Tweed Valley Hospital”.

Since there has been no decision on parking, Mr Provest said the claim was simply not true as he continues to fight for the free parking commitment in Sydney.

“She gets paid very handsomely to represent the people of Richmond on federal issues and she only focuses on state matters,” Mr Provest told The Tweed Daily News.

“She has contributed nothing to the hospital, nothing to any state issues and just creates fear and puts misinformation out in the public.

“Today, Justine’s contribution to the hospital is zero and really she has been trying to stop it at every turn.

“To create fear out there and divert from the real issues is cold and callous.”

This petition follows a previous one calling on Mr Provest to bring more police officers to the Tweed-Byron region.

It is a petition which Mr Provest said had fallen on deaf ears with the public and served no purpose to better the community.

“She is obviously out there, harvesting people’s names and addresses for political gain,” he said.

“I am still waiting on the police petition – she tells me there is a crime rise and the cops tell me we are at a four and a half year low.”

The Tweed MP said he was not a fan of “gutter politics” and he did not want to become critical of federal issues.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard with Tweed MP Geoff Provest at the sod-turning at the new Tweed Valley Hospital site at Cudgen. Picture: Scott Powick

He said he preferred to have a working relationship with Mrs Elliot, but said it was almost impossible when the Labor MP was not focused on federal issues.

“If you look back at the last 15 years, what has she achieved?” he said.

“She claimed the Sexton Hill Bypass but that was already funded before she got in.

“Apart from that, I cannot think of one thing she has achieved in the last 15 years other than instil fear into elderly residents.”

Mr Provest also took aim at Mrs Elliot’s staff member and Tweed Shire councillor Reece Byrnes.

He said Cr Byrnes was nothing more than a “puppet” for Mrs Elliot’s agenda in the council.

“Again, what is she doing federally?”

“Things like Centrelink and Newstart allowance, what is she doing?

“She has never said anything and hasn’t done anything.”