What is holding you back?

ON THE COUCH with Sarah Bergman

HAVE you ever wondered what it is that stops you from doing what you want whether it be changing careers, leaving an unsatisfying relationship, joining a painting class or even just getting up off the couch and going for a walk?

Often (but not always) we instinctively know deep inside what we want, but something gets in our way.

What is that?

In essence it's our beliefs about ourselves and the world that tends to hold us back. Our beliefs begin to form in our childhood and teenage years. By the time we've reached young adulthood our beliefs and values are generally set.

As we move through life we may begin to find our beliefs don't always serve us in certain situations, in fact we may find they are in direct opposition to what it is we need to move forward.

These opposing parts can begin a tug-of-war within us, or an 'internal conflict'.

The most common belief initiated in childhood is around being a good girl or boy. That is: 'If I am good I will be loved and belong'.

Hopefully another belief will be formed in conjunction with this belief, such as 'If I am bad I will receive consequences for my actions, however I will still be loved and belong'.

Unfortunately this ideal of accepting a child even when they have misbehaved is not always achieved in families (or at schools). For example, if there is no room to be bad and still feel loved and like you belong in a family, a belief system will form such as 'I am only loved and belong when I am good'.

Consequently the child, teenager or adult will begin to organise their life around the above-mentioned belief, falling into a pattern of pleasing others to ensure they are loved and belong.

As a consequence of this, one loses their ability and choice to say no for fear of being isolated and unloved.

Eventually saying yes all the time comes at a cost to your health and well-being.

However, the choice to say no has been driven under- ground by the original belief that drives the behaviour of people-pleasing.

Belonging and feeling loved is one of our top needs for survival, so for some, saying no can feel like a matter of life or death, that is, a deep fear of being excluded, unlovable and/or not good enough.

In order to avoid these feelings, one says yes and instead feels stressed and over-worked; anxious about getting it wrong; hiding out of shame for not being good enough; deep resentment and loneliness and the list goes on.

While some may have an idea around what they are doing (saying YES when they want to say NO) they may still wonder how to say no without feeling guilty or un-liked.

On the other hand, others may have no idea that they are saying YES when they want to say NO. What they may notice however is they are always tired, stressed, resentful, and anxious without knowing why?

So, what are your beliefs about yourself and the world and are they holding you back?

* Sarah Bergman provides counselling through the practice of Gestalt Psychotherapy for individuals, families and couples. Contact her at counsellingonthecoast.com.au.