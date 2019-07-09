What is in the council's Tweed Valley Hospital legal advice?

LEGAL ADVICE: The Tweed Daily News has viewed legal advice offered to the council by Senior Counsel Tim Robertson

LEGAL ADVICE: The Tweed Daily News has viewed legal advice offered to the council by Senior Counsel Tim Robertson Ivan-balvan

FOLLOWING a divisive debate, which resulted in a chaotic Tweed Shire Council meeting, residents can now view the legal advice council received in relation to the Tweed Valley Hospital Project.

The council voted last year to engage a legal expert to establish whether the process taken by NSW Health Infrastructure was legal when they began preliminary works at the Cudgen Rd site for the new hospital.

This advice was received by the council on December 17 last year.

At an extraordinary meeting on January 17 this year, council voted 4-3 to forward the legal advice to the NSW Ombudsman to consider whether an investigation was needed into the process.

Minutes from the January 17 meeting, which was held behind closed doors, state council had "concerns about the process undertaken for the preliminary works being utilised by Health Infrastructure as it is council's view that these works should have been undertaken as part of a State Significant Development Application”.

The Tweed Daily News has viewed the legal advice offered to the council by Senior Counsel Tim Robertson.

In the 10-page document, Mr Robertson raises questions about the process taken by NSW Health Infrastructure.

Some of the issues raised by Mr Robertson include whether there was enough community consultation and whether the State Government had gone through enough processes before making the decision to begin work on the Cudgen Rd site.

Mr Robertson's legal advice does not state whether legal or illegal actions had been taken.

And it does not instruct the council whether they should take any legal action or refer the matter to the NSW Ombudsman.

Those who wish to view the legal advice are required to make an appointment with Tweed Shire Council.

Residents can phone the council directly on (02) 6670 2400 and set up a meeting.

The documents will only be available for viewing at the council offices in Murwillumbah.