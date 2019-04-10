Menu
You can have your say on the future of Fingal Head at a community consultation in May.
What is your plan for Fingal Head?

Michael Doyle
by
10th Apr 2019 3:08 PM

A LOCALITY Plan is being prepared for part of the Tweed Shire, and the council wants input from the public.

The future of Fingal Head will soon be drawn up, with communitly consultations taking place next month.

Those who wish to have their say on how the region will look in the future are invited to attend council's Community Conversation, at the Fingal Rovers Surf Life Saving Club next month.

Tweed Shire Council strategic planner Jonathan Lynch said the community consultation will ask the residents to identify and describe what they see as the specific elements which contribute to the character of Fingal Head.

"With this detail, Council will work together with the community to create a shared community vision for the future of Fingal Head,” Mr Lynch said.

"Whether you have given feedback before or are new to the process, now is your opportunity to have your say and we want to hear from you.”

Community Conversation will be held on Tuesday, May 14, from 6-8pm, while a consultation with the Indigenous community will take place on Wednesday, May 1 from 6-8pm.

Those who cannot make these session can submit have their say online at www.yoursaytweed.com.au/future-fingalhead.

Consultation will finish at 5pm on Friday, May 24.

